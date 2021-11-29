The Telegraph is reporting this morning — via a thread promoted by Twitter, no less — that team Biden is considering replacing Vice President Kamala Harris by naming her to the Supreme Court for a seat that’s not even vacant yet:

LOL. Maybe they call it the “nuclear option” because it will never be used?

Good luck, Dems. You break it, you bought it:

Trending

This part is true, though. President Biden is failing and everyone sees it:

Sorry, Dems!

And according to this report, some Dems are even preparing for a contested primary:

Deep down in the thread,

we get to the meat of the rumor, and there really isn’t anything here:

Meh.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harris

Recommended Twitchy Video