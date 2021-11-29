The Telegraph is reporting this morning — via a thread promoted by Twitter, no less — that team Biden is considering replacing Vice President Kamala Harris by naming her to the Supreme Court for a seat that’s not even vacant yet:

With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option. Whispers in Washington suggest Joe Biden's camp has a plan to find a more popular replacement ahead of the 2024 battle#Thread 👇 📸Evelyn Hockstein/ Reutershttps://t.co/Gjp2GSg0pY pic.twitter.com/QYiZtuNdkf — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

LOL. Maybe they call it the “nuclear option” because it will never be used?

🇺🇸Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option that could see Kamala Harris nominated to the Supreme Court — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

Good luck, Dems. You break it, you bought it:

While the scenario is highly improbable, and perhaps a reflection of a Washington rumour mill in overdrive, the fact it has come up at all shows the depths of the predicament the Biden administration currently finds itself in — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

This part is true, though. President Biden is failing and everyone sees it:

It comes amid: ❌Rising inflation

❌A stalled domestic agenda

❌Foreign policy disasters — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

Sorry, Dems!

Polls are now regularly showing Mr Biden's approval rating below 40 per cent. Panic set in at the White House after a recent poll put Kamala Harris at an unelectable 28 per cent pic.twitter.com/2I2KmRm0IZ — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

And according to this report, some Dems are even preparing for a contested primary:

Behind-the-scenes discussion of how Democrats could arrive at a third option for the next election are under way. Operatives are preparing for the possibility of a contested presidential primary pic.twitter.com/s9jxDkDaSi — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

Deep down in the thread,

we get to the meat of the rumor, and there really isn’t anything here:

🔴No precedent, but no impediment The idea of a Supreme Court nomination for Ms Harris was first reported by CNN which, while calling it an "Aaron Sorkin-style rumour" said the "chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit" — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) November 29, 2021

Meh.

***

