Symone Sanders will leave her position as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris by the end of the year:

JUST IN: Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to VP Kamala Harris, is leaving Harris’ office by the end of the year.https://t.co/6wji9CSx1D — Axios (@axios) December 2, 2021

Before working for Harris, Sanders worked with the Biden campaign team:

NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor Symone Sanders is leaving the Biden administration at the end of this year, according to a source familiar with the decision. “Symone has served honorably for 3 years,” the source told CNN STORY TO COME — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) December 2, 2021

But she’s not the only departure. . .

Vince Evans and Peter Velz are also “scheduled to depart” Harris’ office:

News: Two more staffers are scheduled to depart VP Kamala Harris' office -Vince Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs -Peter Velz, director of press operations Both are expected to take new jobs in or close to the administration — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) December 2, 2021

Yep. They’re rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. We know how this ends.

