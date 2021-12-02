Symone Sanders will leave her position as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris by the end of the year:
JUST IN: Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to VP Kamala Harris, is leaving Harris’ office by the end of the year.https://t.co/6wji9CSx1D
— Axios (@axios) December 2, 2021
Before working for Harris, Sanders worked with the Biden campaign team:
NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor Symone Sanders is leaving the Biden administration at the end of this year, according to a source familiar with the decision.
“Symone has served honorably for 3 years,” the source told CNN
STORY TO COME
— Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) December 2, 2021
But she’s not the only departure. . .
Vince Evans and Peter Velz are also “scheduled to depart” Harris’ office:
News: Two more staffers are scheduled to depart VP Kamala Harris' office
-Vince Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs
-Peter Velz, director of press operations
Both are expected to take new jobs in or close to the administration
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) December 2, 2021
Yep. They’re rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. We know how this ends.
