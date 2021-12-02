As we told you earlier, a senior adviser to VP Kamala Harris will leave by the end of the year, and other staffers are also reportedly on their way out the door.

Meanwhile, on Air Force 2, reporters had questions about 2024 for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Buttigieg asked on AF2 about 2024 speculation. “It’s 2021. And the whole point of campaigns and elections is when they go well you get to govern. And we are squarely focused on the job at hand. I am excited to be part of a team led by the President and the Vice President.” pic.twitter.com/Aa2267VOes — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 2, 2021

More Pete, in AF2 gaggle w/o the VP “As transportation secretary, I get to be the face of a lot of these investments that we’re doing, but we would not be here without the leadership of the Vice President as well as the President; of course.” pic.twitter.com/rwCmLma1fh — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 2, 2021

Buttigieg speaks to reporters about 2024 on the plane, Kamala hides up fronthttps://t.co/D8X8hVLZHM — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 2, 2021

Wow, even the media seems ready to move on from Biden and Harris.

Worst kept secret in DC – The old man is toast. https://t.co/MNPOkUtU4C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

The press is openly just asking other Dems about 2024. Out to pasture with the old man. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

Also, it depends on what your definition of “squarely focused” is:

“we are squarely focused on the job”, said the guy who left the office 2 months ago and nobody even noticed. — Jack Daley (@jackdaleydc) December 2, 2021

That must be why he spent two of his first eight months on "paternity leave" https://t.co/u3zf7qyqiw — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 2, 2021

He disappeared for three months during a port/shipping/supply crisis. https://t.co/obfN2ZmTNS — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) December 2, 2021

Kamala Harris did make an appearance for reporters after landing:

That’s Kamala Harris pretending to drive an all-electric bus, then honking the horn. “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round,” Harris said, letting out a big laugh as Pete Buttigieg looks on. pic.twitter.com/gGNw7pQvNM — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 2, 2021

Maybe the VP figures that nobody can throw her under the bus if she’s IN it.

Recommended Twitchy Video