At the center of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing Wednesday about Twitter’s former collaboration with the FBI and DOJ to suppress stories from circulating about Hunter Biden’s laptop (and its contents) was the suspension of the New York Post’s account shortly before the 2020 election.

Rep. Jamie Raskin complained that the hearing over something so “trivial” was ridiculous because the Post’s account was suspended for just a couple of days:

2) Raskin: The majority has called a hearing to revisit a two year old story about a private editorial decision by Twitter not to allow links to a single New York Post article made for a two day period that had no discernable influence on anyone or anything. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 8, 2023

"Instead of letting this trivial pursuit go my colleagues have tried to whip up a faux scandal about this two-day lapse in their ability to spread Hunter Biden propaganda on a private media platform. Silly does not even begin to capture this obsession." @RepRaskin #TwitterHearing pic.twitter.com/UWaSV4HJM4 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 8, 2023

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter called the hearing an “exercise in misinformation.”

.@RepKatiePorter: "The Oversight Committee, like Twitter or any other social media company for that matter, cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything goes." pic.twitter.com/1XqiTvLMXW — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2023

During the hearing, there were obvious attempts to trivialize the Post’s suspension to make it seem that it was a very brief one.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine set the record straight, and oddly enough the people who took it upon themselves to call out “misinformation” were the ones pushing misinformation:

Dems and Twitter execs keep saying Twitter’s censorship of the @nypost only lasted 24 hours. That’s false. They kept the @nypost account locked for over two weeks, until just before the 2020 election. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 8, 2023

Yep! There sure were plenty of attempts to diminish what actually happened at the House Oversight hearing. Rebrand the Post’s suspension as “two weeks to flatten the truth.”

Lying is second nature to these people, it's just a normal course of action. They have no shame. — ratsmack (@radmunkie) February 8, 2023

***

Related:

Another House Oversight Democrat upset over day-long hearing over a ‘political conspiracy theory’

Dem Rep. Katie Porter calls hearing on suppressed Hunter Biden story an ‘exercise in misinformation’

AWKWARD! Watch Rep. Byron Donalds paint former Twitter execs into quite a corner

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: