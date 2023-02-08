At the center of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing Wednesday about Twitter’s former collaboration with the FBI and DOJ to suppress stories from circulating about Hunter Biden’s laptop (and its contents) was the suspension of the New York Post’s account shortly before the 2020 election.

Rep. Jamie Raskin complained that the hearing over something so “trivial” was ridiculous because the Post’s account was suspended for just a couple of days:

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter called the hearing an “exercise in misinformation.”

Trending

During the hearing, there were obvious attempts to trivialize the Post’s suspension to make it seem that it was a very brief one.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine set the record straight, and oddly enough the people who took it upon themselves to call out “misinformation” were the ones pushing misinformation:

Yep! There sure were plenty of attempts to diminish what actually happened at the House Oversight hearing. Rebrand the Post’s suspension as “two weeks to flatten the truth.”

***

Related:

Another House Oversight Democrat upset over day-long hearing over a ‘political conspiracy theory’

Dem Rep. Katie Porter calls hearing on suppressed Hunter Biden story an ‘exercise in misinformation’

AWKWARD! Watch Rep. Byron Donalds paint former Twitter execs into quite a corner

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: