The House Oversight Committee today had questions for several former Twitter employees about how the social media platform under previous management collaborated with the FBI and DOJ in an effort to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story using the excuse that it was “misinformation.”

That brings us to Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, who dialed the projection and irony up to eleven:

Rep. Katie Porter holds up a whiteboard that says "free for all HELLSCAPE" while describing what she says will happen if "anyone could say anything" on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ln8v87Y67k — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 8, 2023

.@RepKatiePorter: "The Oversight Committee, like Twitter or any other social media company for that matter, cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything goes." pic.twitter.com/1XqiTvLMXW — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2023

Porter: “Today’s hearing is merely an exercise in misinformation and disinformation. A free for all hellscape.”

Talk about irony!

We were promised a free-for-all hellscape, & I’m here to demand it. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) February 8, 2023

Bring on more of the “hellscape” until we’ve gotten to the bottom of the story (which the Dems clearly don’t want to do).

And leftist Democrats are expert landscape architects when it comes to hellscapes. — YosemiteBadAss (@YosemiteBadAss) February 8, 2023

Bingo.

***

***

