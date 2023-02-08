The House Oversight Committee today had questions for several former Twitter employees about how the social media platform under previous management collaborated with the FBI and DOJ in an effort to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story using the excuse that it was “misinformation.”

That brings us to Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, who dialed the projection and irony up to eleven:

Porter: “Today’s hearing is merely an exercise in misinformation and disinformation. A free for all hellscape.”

Talk about irony!

Bring on more of the “hellscape” until we’ve gotten to the bottom of the story (which the Dems clearly don’t want to do).

Bingo.

