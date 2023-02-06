President Biden’s State of the Union speech will take place tomorrow night, and the White House made it clear the president’s been working hard on the speech and it will definitely be all his own (“not a joke”).

One thing’s for sure: SOTU viewers are going to hear plenty of economic gaslighting along these lines:

Critics said it wasn’t possible to bring back American manufacturing or grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. January's strong jobs numbers say otherwise. Our economic plan is working. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023

For decades, the middle class – the backbone of America – has been hollowed out. That’s why our economic plan focuses on creating good jobs you can raise a family on, jobs that don’t require a college degree. And we’re making progress. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 4, 2023

Two years of taking historic action to deliver for working- and middle-class Americans. pic.twitter.com/3m094we3If — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2023

WH economic advisor Brian Deese: "On average, American households are in a better position than they were before the pandemic hit." pic.twitter.com/oudiYF5Xfw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2023

On the other end of the reality spectrum, CNN highlighted an ABC News/WaPo poll that tells a completely different story. Watch:

CNN: A new poll shows that a record number of Americans say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden. “That’s the highest number they’ve been polling for 37 years…that’s a tough one.” pic.twitter.com/MpCiUJ13pt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2023

It appears that economic utopia has not been achieved in spite of what Team Biden would like everybody to believe.

SOTU speech will not acknowledge this… — Don Carter (@d1carter) February 6, 2023

You know it’s bad when @CNN is polling against its own party stating the facts https://t.co/KfOnDFnscE — Anthony Pijor (@BPT330) February 7, 2023

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that Biden’s positive accomplishments are so many that people are essentially having trouble wrapping their minds around the awesomeness (uh-huh):

PETE BUTTIGIEG explains why Biden's approval numbers aren't better: "There have been so many accomplishments under this administration, it can be difficult to list them in a distilled way." pic.twitter.com/WsDHv0cVHo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre today said the Biden White House understands that people are going to have certain feelings about the economy:

KJP: "We understand that [the American people] are going to have some feelings about the economy right now." pic.twitter.com/J9iCxDfD2h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2023

And by “certain feelings” KJP means “those that run completely counter to the White House’s laughable alternate reality.

