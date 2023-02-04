People posting pictures of themselves holding guns and joking about waiting for the Chinese spy balloon has become a social media pastime in the last couple of days, and Kari Lake got in on that action with this tweet:

I’m told there’s a balloon that needs to be taken care of? pic.twitter.com/k33onkFL3a — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 3, 2023

Somebody then replied: “Sheesh 🙄 Ms.Lake, the balloon is at 60,000 feet altitude. A shot from your rifle wouldn’t even make it 1/12 of the way to that balloon.”

That turned out to be a bad idea:

Tommy boy is gonna wanna put some ice on that burn…damn🔥😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G5KH5Jk1CA — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) February 4, 2023

Mr. Ryan, that is a shotgun.

Not a rifle. #BetaMale — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 3, 2023

Ouch!

Some will call it an “assault weapon” no matter what it is.

The fire suppression sprinklers in my room went off when I saw that — not important enough to blue check (@MarkMazman) February 4, 2023

I wonder if people actually believe she’s out hunting spy balloons….. — Roger Raines (@triadx2) February 4, 2023

Clearly there are some who are refusing to understand that these are just jokes.

