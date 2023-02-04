Bloomberg News has reported that the Biden White House and Pentagon have been aware of a Chinese spy balloon approaching mainland U.S. for about a week but they opted to just hope that nobody else noticed it. Well, a Montana media outlet did notice, and you know what happened next. The story has been in the news for a couple of days, but yesterday President Biden didn’t want to answer any related questions.

Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware this weekend — perhaps to spend more time with some classified documents in his garage — but he’s finally commented on the situation. Biden gave this assurance as the Chinese balloon is headed east and nearing the Atlantic:

“We’re gonna take care of it.”

Media reports are now saying that the White House is considering downing the balloon over the Atlantic.

Time will tell what “take care of” means.

Does this provide a clue?

***

