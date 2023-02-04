Bloomberg News has reported that the Biden White House and Pentagon have been aware of a Chinese spy balloon approaching mainland U.S. for about a week but they opted to just hope that nobody else noticed it. Well, a Montana media outlet did notice, and you know what happened next. The story has been in the news for a couple of days, but yesterday President Biden didn’t want to answer any related questions.

Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware this weekend — perhaps to spend more time with some classified documents in his garage — but he’s finally commented on the situation. Biden gave this assurance as the Chinese balloon is headed east and nearing the Atlantic:

POTUS just made his first comments on the balloon, it seems. Per pool: Just before entering the Beast, he answered a shouted appeal for a “comment on China.” “We’re gonna take care of it,” he said before entering the vehicle. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 4, 2023

“We’re gonna take care of it.”

.⁦@POTUS⁩, asked if the United States would shoot down the Chinese balloon, responds to reporters: “We’re going to take care of it.” pic.twitter.com/HZaIo0O97Q — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 4, 2023

Q: “Any comment on China?” Biden, after days of inaction on the CCP spy balloon: “We’re going to take care of it.” pic.twitter.com/D6n2nDadh4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2023

Media reports are now saying that the White House is considering downing the balloon over the Atlantic.

America, have no fear. Joe and Hunter Biden are going to take care of it. So comforting. 😳 https://t.co/2Po6pB5ucB — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 4, 2023

And just WHEN will that be????? pic.twitter.com/lG0qfih14u — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 4, 2023

Time will tell what “take care of” means.

Does this provide a clue?

JUST IN – FAA closes airspace off the coast of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/4du6a1g2fn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 4, 2023

***

Related:

Report: WH knew about the Chinese spy balloon a week ago but opted to hope nobody would notice it

Somebody broke Bill Kristol: You have to see his crazy Chinese spy balloon tweet

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is trying to think of a reason to care about the China spy balloon story

OUCH! Border Patrol Union weighs in on the Chinese spy balloon situation (Biden hardest hit)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.