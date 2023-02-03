Earlier today President Biden came out to spike the ball (and do a bit of gaslighting) over the latest jobs report, but as you know there are other important topics in the news.

It was clear that reporters there wanted to ask about the Chinese spy balloon currently floating over the middle of the United States as well as Hunter’s laptop and other topics, but Biden’s staff obviously didn’t want him talking about that stuff:

BIDEN: "I'm not gonna answer any questions about anything else…" pic.twitter.com/v7RO8q2xcY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2023

Did you catch that explanation?

“If you want to ask me a question about the economy — but I’m not going to answer any question about anything else because you never will cover this.”

And Biden wasn’t kidding. Off he went:

Biden ignores questions about the Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/VqKG9l9eDK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2023

So. Much. Transparency!

Most transparent…oh, forget it…👎🏻 — ElaineFox (@ElaineFox) February 3, 2023

If the economic news Biden was talking about was so incredibly terrific why would he think reporters wouldn’t cover it while also asking additional questions?

***

Related:

OUCH! Border Patrol Union weighs in on the Chinese spy balloon situation (Biden hardest hit)

Economic columnist says January jobs report means we are NOT in recession but nobody’s buying it

Pentagon spox’s briefing raised more questions about the Chinese spy balloon than it answered

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.