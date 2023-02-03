The January jobs report is out and it does have some good news. The jobs numbers are GREAT!

Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long took this news to mean the economy is NOT in a recession but many people did not agree with that assessment.

JUST IN: The US economy gained an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January – much better than expected. Unemployment rate: 3.4% –> Lowest in decades. Wages: +4.4% for past year (up 0.3% in January) Bottom line: This is NOT an economy in recession — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) February 3, 2023

Get out of the DC NYC bubble. Seriously. This is embarrassing. — James (@GodlyPghDad) February 3, 2023

The DC bubble does seem to create a lot of confusion. Things inside of DC are always going much better than they are on the outside.

I just ate some eggs instead of paying my rent. I totally believe you. — JSParker (@jsparker31) February 3, 2023

Okay but why is $250 worth of groceries only lasting a week https://t.co/4k6qDyvMUe — 🦨✨ (@hotoffIine) February 3, 2023

Look, we are not the type of people who WANT a recession just because it would look bad for a Democrat. We are happy about good economic news, but we all can see things in front of our faces. Prices of EVERYTHING are up.

The job of WH press secretary is already taken, Heather. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) February 3, 2023

It is, but Heather can not be worse than Karine Jean-Pierre can she?

Wages are trailing inflation, though, so there are no real gains for people. That is NOT a healthy economy. — Michael Maiello (@MichaelMaiello) February 3, 2023

EXACTLY. There are many factors that define the state of an economy, jobs are just one of those, and refusing to talk about the rate of inflation does not give a full picture.

Care to report on the fact that Americans are poorer than they were when Biden took office? Inflation has outpaced wage gains over last two years. https://t.co/sBLCl3gtHk — Romney Republican 🇺🇸🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@RomneyGOP) February 3, 2023

Nope. We do not talk about that. Nothing to see here. Move along.

We have no idea which side of the aisle this even falls on but we took ‘Bidenomics’ as an insult to Biden and we stand by that.

You DO know that a lot of us have more than one job, right? After all, we've got to make enough money to keep up with the ridiculous inflation your guy helped to create. https://t.co/nlg3r1mnMr — Prof. Dr. Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 3, 2023

People have multiple jobs to sustain the basics, of course it looks like unemployment is low! https://t.co/EyRo2c2REJ — PhD me (@kaylaavibes) February 3, 2023

So many people have more than one job. You have the main job, the side hustle, and then sometimes even another on top of that! It is exhausting.

I'mma gonna take this with a grain of salt, based on what I am seeing in the real world anecdotally Waiting for the walk back 6 months from now, like they did last year https://t.co/AfDFSiKfdt — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) February 3, 2023

Great advice. Take it with a grain of salt and wait to see what happens.

We HOPE the economy does not go into a recession, but everyone knows their retirement funds are lower and we see grocery bill is higher every week.

Good luck Twitchy readers. May your groceries not force you into a 3rd job this month.

