To kick things off, here’s the inflation rate by month for 2020, 2021, and 2022:

Keeping in mind that Biden took office in January 2021, his answer to a question about taking some responsibility for inflation is just the latest example of record levels of economic gaslighting coming from this White House:

Asked if he takes any blame for inflation, Joe "I'll take responsibility instead of blaming others" Biden said "no" because it was "already there" when he took office. Biden's new false inflation excuse joins:

-not a concern

-it's transitory

-Putin did ithttps://t.co/ELpI4gTjYn — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 3, 2023

It’s Biden’s standard approach: When reality doesn’t match what you’re saying, lie anyway — preferably while two people stand behind you making it look like a hostage video of sorts:

Reporter: "Do you take any blame for inflation?" Biden: "No" Reporter: "Why not?" Biden: "Because it was already here when I got here, man" (Inflation was 2.4% when Biden took office and rose to a record high of 9.1%) pic.twitter.com/1zMp8avnca — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2023

Inflation was actually at 1.4% when Biden took office lol — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2023

Biden wasn’t about to let reality get in the way (if he was even aware of the facts).

So Biden is unabashedly taking credit for the current job market (where he benefits from taking over at end of COVID restrictions), but absolutely not taking any blame for the ongoing inflation crisis, while lying about what the situation was when he took over… Seems legit…

😡 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 3, 2023

Democrats passed a trillion dollar reconciliation spending bill without a single Republican vote as soon as he took office. They were handing $10 million checks out to every Broadway play. Then the bipartisan wing of the GOP gave him a trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill. https://t.co/h6NsXhuB9T — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2023

And the “Inflation Reduction Act” has to be the most disingenuously titled piece of legislation ever.

Also, when Biden was running for office this was among his tweets that have aged hilariously badly:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

Riiiight.

