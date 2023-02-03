To kick things off, here’s the inflation rate by month for 2020, 2021, and 2022:

Keeping in mind that Biden took office in January 2021, his answer to a question about taking some responsibility for inflation is just the latest example of record levels of economic gaslighting coming from this White House:

It’s Biden’s standard approach: When reality doesn’t match what you’re saying, lie anyway — preferably while two people stand behind you making it look like a hostage video of sorts:

Biden wasn’t about to let reality get in the way (if he was even aware of the facts).

And the “Inflation Reduction Act” has to be the most disingenuously titled piece of legislation ever.

Also, when Biden was running for office this was among his tweets that have aged hilariously badly:

