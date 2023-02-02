It appears that Hunter Biden’s team of lawyers seem to have spotted a flaw in their quest to see criminal investigations into those who accessed and disseminated Hunter Biden’s personal data. That flaw is that in doing so they’ve admitted that the laptop in question does in fact belong to Hunter Biden.

NEW: Hunter Biden’s lawyers, in a newly aggressive strategy, today sent a series of blistering letters to state and federal prosecutors urging criminal investigations into those who accessed and disseminated his personal data. https://t.co/Bo5yRjkx5G — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 1, 2023

It appears that somebody on Team Biden has recognized the corner they seem to be painting themselves into, so now we’re back to square one:

🚨NEW: attorney for Hunter Biden tells me letters requesting investigation into the laptop repair store owner, Rudy Guiliani, and others, are NOT an acknowledgment that the laptop is, in fact, Hunter's: pic.twitter.com/RPbksqNR0v — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 2, 2023

Wow! They certainly seem to want it both ways.

Beyond parody — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) February 2, 2023

And then some.

So this begs the question – How do Biden and his cronies have any basis to allege any crimes that come from allegedly taking from him something that he won't claim is his property? https://t.co/eegAsjEUn9 — Unredacted_American (@AUnredacted) February 2, 2023

Well if it doesn't prove its hunters, would he have any legal authority to even be checking in to it? https://t.co/n0ljPp0LvN — Punky1984 (@Punky198411) February 2, 2023

Good questions!

attorney is hitting the crack pipe with his client. https://t.co/y2V7BOy9fJ — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) February 2, 2023

What a clown show.

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. https://t.co/9Oyzs3JHl3 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 2, 2023

Incredible. And things are just getting started.

***

***

