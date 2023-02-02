It appears that Hunter Biden’s team of lawyers seem to have spotted a flaw in their quest to see criminal investigations into those who accessed and disseminated Hunter Biden’s personal data. That flaw is that in doing so they’ve admitted that the laptop in question does in fact belong to Hunter Biden.

It appears that somebody on Team Biden has recognized the corner they seem to be painting themselves into, so now we’re back to square one:

Wow! They certainly seem to want it both ways.

