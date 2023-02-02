As we told you last night, Hunter Biden and his lawyers have obviously decided to go on the offensive when it comes to the topic of the contents of a laptop computer formerly reported as a “Russian disinformation campaign.” Hunter Biden and his legal team have admitted that the laptop is indeed real, but are claiming those who accessed and disseminated the president’s son’s personal information need to be criminally investigated:

NEW: Hunter Biden’s lawyers, in a newly aggressive strategy, today sent a series of blistering letters to state and federal prosecutors urging criminal investigations into those who accessed and disseminated his personal data. https://t.co/Bo5yRjkx5G — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 1, 2023

Didn’t Hunter Biden “disseminate” the information by abandoning the laptop at a computer repair shop?

Hunter Biden's lawyers today also sent a letter to Tucker Carlson and Fox News demanding that they correct falsehoods from his recent show, or risk a possible defamation lawsuit.https://t.co/Bo5yRjkx5G — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 1, 2023

So it’s not Hunter’s fault for abandoning the laptop computer at a repair shop but some on the Right are to blame for finding out what it contained?

In any case, as evidenced by this Washington Post “fact-check,” the Bidens can count on the media to do a bit of water carrying on this subject:

Fact Checker: Republicans claim the president's son wrote a 2014 email with inside information. But the facts he cited could be found in news reports at the time. https://t.co/eQYDMQnpaT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2023

One thing’s for sure, the amount of goalpost shifting that’s been done on this story in the last three years is amazing.

Still carrying water for the criminals I see. Save a tree cancel the WaPo. — OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) February 2, 2023

If you’re keeping score at home, the goalposts have been moved and the story formerly called “Russian disinformation” is now “sure it’s true but the laptop didn’t contain anything everybody else didn’t know.”

So we've moved from "That is Russian disinformation" to "Yes, it's his laptop, but…" https://t.co/aRNTXdXQKZ — Sour Patch Lyds 👎🏻🇺🇦 (@sourpatchlyds) February 2, 2023

Bingo!

