Yesterday, during her tantrum after Rep. Ilhan Omar was voted off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the move was “one of the disgusting legacies after 9/11.” Yep, that’s what she said.

While AOC was on CNN she also mentioned that Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell had been removed from the House Intelligence Committee, and the purported reason is ridiculous yet hilarious:

AOC: GOP removed @RepSwalwell from the Intel Committee as "revenge" for his "incisive ability to communicate" pic.twitter.com/o30fnkEtA3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2023

AOC didn’t finish that sentence…

… to communicate with a Chinese spy. https://t.co/c6UTINPoPB — Jeff Hansen (@TwoSevenRight) February 3, 2023

Bingo!

Correct. But it was his "incisive ability to communicate" with the Chinese spy he was sleeping with that really worried ppl. L. https://t.co/MoMLEUJCJ1 — CM🇺🇲Clary (@LibertyLover18) February 3, 2023

Well it was either this, or the sex with a Chinese spy. Definitely one of those…. https://t.co/eUbvJQLl2Q — Dagny (@DagnyKnows2) February 3, 2023

We’re pretty sure which one of those is the correct answer.

***

***

