In case you missed it, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and GOP Rep. Paul Gosar unexpectedly became standouts during yesterday’s House Speaker nomination proceedings, thanks to the scene of the two of them engaged in what appeared to be a relatively friendly conversation:

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) is speaking with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who infamously posted an anime video of him killing her with a sword. pic.twitter.com/k6jUqUhYEj — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023

Inquiring minds understandably wanted to know what the topic of discussion was between them.

Oh to hear this conversation right now between Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. @AOC pic.twitter.com/5gh3niFmJO — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 3, 2023

Any body language or lip-reading experts wanna weigh in on this conversation between AOC and Paul Gosar just now? pic.twitter.com/Kb3Sx0Os3x — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 3, 2023

For what it’s worth, here’s what AOC later had to say about it:

So what brought the two together on the House floor today? Ocasio-Cortez told National Review that “apparently Kevin McCarthy was making a claim that there’s a possibility that some Democrats could” not cast votes “in order to lower the threshold” of votes McCarthy needs to win the speakership, “and some of the Republicans who are holding out were wondering if that was true. And I said, ‘Absolutely not. I was not going to walk away.’”

That was similar to what Gosar ultimately had to say:

We actually talked about the problem of the prior speakerships having too much authority and thus minimizing each member's potential contribution to the House debate. https://t.co/mOeoTCTDVW — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 3, 2023

OK, so, the actual conversation wasn’t as entertaining as you might have hoped. But that doesn’t mean that AOC and a GOP congressman didn’t still have anything interesting to talk about.

AOC also spoke with GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz yesterday:

AOC montage with Gosar and Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/laxwktKpwF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2023

Gaetz, like Gosar, isn’t exactly someone she’s on super friendly terms with. Or so we thought. If you listen in on their conversation, you might be surprised by what you hear:

What they were saying — trust me, I do this professionally. pic.twitter.com/ni6TX3Hq6a — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 4, 2023

It’s definitely the work of a professional.

This is incredible pic.twitter.com/jYuY6a6gom — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) January 4, 2023

It literally is incredible, as in, as dopey as AOC and Gaetz can be, they probably weren’t discussing shrubs and rocks. Probably.

But for the sake of our own entertainment, we’re not going to get hung up on the technicalities. As far as we’re concerned, it’s credible enough for us.

That’s exactly what I thought! Thanks for confirming! Lol — Susan WBanks (@akasue6) January 4, 2023

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!