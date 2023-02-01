A couple of the highest profile House Democrats to have been denied committee seats are Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, but there are others, and the Dems aren’t liking it:

From Axios:

The House is preparing to vote on a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee as soon as Wednesday after Republicans found a way to bring a key GOP holdout on board. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looks to be on the cusp of avoiding another destabilizing defeat just weeks after his speaker election went to a historic 15 ballots.

This story caught the attention of Dr. Pradheep Shanker:

"The Rules Committee is meeting Tuesday evening to consider the resolution kicking Omar off her committees…comes after Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who had been one of three Republicans planning to vote no, said Tuesday that she will vote for the resolution…" — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

"…after it added language that allows members to appeal their removals from committees. “I appreciate Speaker McCarthy’s willingness to address legitimate concerns and add due process language to our resolution.” Scalise told Axios that Republicans have the votes." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

It’s been noted that the “Pelosi rule” is coming back to bite the Democrats:

And for Dems whining about this…this is far more due process than they provided for Republicans that were kept off committees under Pelosi. No Democrats…not one…stood up for any due process. https://t.co/f3D8rBAtYl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

I believe that the opposition should get to pick their reps. But since Dems DO NOT believe in that, then I am fine with this standard. The Pelosi rule has been established, and now Dems will have to live with Nancy Pelosi's poor judgment. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

Take it up with Nancy, House Dems — and pass the popcorn!

***

