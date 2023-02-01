A couple of the highest profile House Democrats to have been denied committee seats are Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, but there are others, and the Dems aren’t liking it:

From Axios:

The House is preparing to vote on a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee as soon as Wednesday after Republicans found a way to bring a key GOP holdout on board.

Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looks to be on the cusp of avoiding another destabilizing defeat just weeks after his speaker election went to a historic 15 ballots.

This story caught the attention of Dr. Pradheep Shanker:

It’s been noted that the “Pelosi rule” is coming back to bite the Democrats:

Take it up with Nancy, House Dems — and pass the popcorn!

***

***

