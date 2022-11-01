In case you missed it — and in all likelihood, you did, for obvious reasons — on today’s edition of “The View,” viewers were informed that those rises in crime we’ve been seeing aren’t actually rises, but rather decreases.

Watch:

The View: "Crime is not on the rise. It's actually going down under Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/Oi4DZlONxb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2022

Joy Behar looked it up, everybody. Well, that settles it then.

Or, rather, it settles that Joy Behar sucks at research and statistics and honesty and is not to be taken seriously by serious people.

Lol “ignore your eyes and ears” https://t.co/qvvVEGGT7r — Michael Corleone (@GodfatherNole) November 1, 2022

Democrats have become such a party of elites, they now openly tell the people they’re stupid for being concerned about what they’re concerned about. They tell them it’s not really happening and if they weren’t so stupid, they’d realize it. They all do this now. https://t.co/QWxkF3e0Az — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 1, 2022

As long as there are people out there whom this stuff works on, they’re gonna keep doing it.

There are no words. Actually, there are several but we’ll keep it classy. https://t.co/3GIN3ZK2Rw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2022

Dr. Pradheep Shanker has words, too. And, like him, they’re classy … but brutal.

And, unlike Joy Behar, Dr. Shanker actually looked it up:

Multiple clowns on @TheView, @MSNBC

Etc are lying that crime is down under Biden. It really isn't… And you can use his own Administration's data to prove it. First, homicides.https://t.co/mKcYtbapIS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

Let's note that underestimates the count! Why? "Because the FBI switched how it collects crime data from local law enforcement agencies, up to 40% of police departments—including major ones like the NYPD or LAPDt—are missing from the report." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

"As a result, the FBI used estimates to calculate national crime figures. The FBI’s range of estimates means that homicides, for instance, may have increased more than 4.3% in 2021, or may have actually decreased." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

The reality is violent crime is probably up, but the FBI isn't collecting all the data.https://t.co/5uKEfB0yUc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

Let's look at a specific state… California. Should be pretty representative, right? Crime is up there.https://t.co/dDw51wtNkL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

"California’s violent crime rate increased by 6.0%, from 440 per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 466 in 2021." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

"While robberies fell somewhat (by 1.9%), aggravated assaults jumped by 8.9%, and homicides and rape increased by 7.7% and 7.9%, respectively." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

"After a 15.3% drop in 2020, larceny rose by 3.0% in 2021. Auto theft continued its 2020 climb, up an additional 7.6%—now up by 28.4% compared to 2019. Burglaries dropped by 5.8%—now down by 9.7% compared to 2019." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

So crime is up. How much? We can argue. Is Biden responsible? Not really. But don't lie to your viewers and disrespect their intelligence by saying crime isn't up. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2022

In other words, when Joy Behar claims that crime is “actually going down under Joe Biden,” she is lying. Last time we checked, Joe Biden was the president. Everything that’s happened since he was sworn into office has happened under him. That’s not an opinion; that’s just a fact, inconvenient as it may be for “The View” and Joy Behar, who, if we may be perfectly frank, disrespects people’s intelligence every time she opens her mouth.

