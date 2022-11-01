In case you missed it — and in all likelihood, you did, for obvious reasons — on today’s edition of “The View,” viewers were informed that those rises in crime we’ve been seeing aren’t actually rises, but rather decreases.

Joy Behar looked it up, everybody. Well, that settles it then.

Or, rather, it settles that Joy Behar sucks at research and statistics and honesty and is not to be taken seriously by serious people.

As long as there are people out there whom this stuff works on, they’re gonna keep doing it.

Dr. Pradheep Shanker has words, too. And, like him, they’re classy … but brutal.

And, unlike Joy Behar, Dr. Shanker actually looked it up:

In other words, when Joy Behar claims that crime is “actually going down under Joe Biden,” she is lying. Last time we checked, Joe Biden was the president. Everything that’s happened since he was sworn into office has happened under him. That’s not an opinion; that’s just a fact, inconvenient as it may be for “The View” and Joy Behar, who, if we may be perfectly frank, disrespects people’s intelligence every time she opens her mouth.

