On Monday the @POTUS account attempted to highlight how President Biden is “helping” the middle class during this administration’s attempt to phase out fossil fuels by reminding everybody how much money they’ll purportedly save. The tone-deafness is super-strong with this one:

On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/n3iZ9etL4A — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2023

There’s so much that’s mockworthy in that tweet, and some House Republicans have joined the pile-on.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks had this to say:

Joe Biden is bragging that the Democrats used your tax dollars to subsidize $80,000 new cars. https://t.co/9qI7eZhE31 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 30, 2023

The middle class can’t afford that but apparently the Biden White House would like everybody to thank them anyway.

Rep. Andy Biggs was also unimpressed:

Biden’s solution to address historic gas prices is to purchase a $110,000+ electric Hummer. The median household income in the United States is about $70,000. https://t.co/knAHjJfaih — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 31, 2023

Yeah, but you get a tax credit of $7,500! (Oh wait, maybe not… we’ll get to that in a second…)

Great example of an out-of-touch Green New Deal policy thrown into Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act last Congress. That vehicle costs about $100,000 – Kansas families dealing with rising prices shouldn't be forced to subsidize Americans buying any luxury EVs. https://t.co/ZQxFnbMc6A — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 30, 2023

AMERICANS: We can't afford to fill up our gas tanks. Please help us. BIDEN: https://t.co/8euOUqKIWB pic.twitter.com/droIwMVumN — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 30, 2023

Maybe the dealership would take a few dozen eggs in trade.

And about Biden’s tax credit promotion accompanied by that particular photo:

The GMC Hummer EV does not currently qualify for a $7,500 EV tax credit per @IRSnews https://t.co/gDMQENtASW (SUVs/trucks must be priced $80,000) https://t.co/X9ri2kuyCa — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) January 30, 2023

That POTUS tweet is an all-around “FAIL” when it comes to promoting the Dems’ “green” agenda to the working class. Not that they’ll stop gaslighting about it.

***

***

