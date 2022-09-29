“Where’s Jackie?” and our “alliance with the Republic of North Korea” are getting quite a bit of airplay today — as they should, mind you — but it’s important not to forget that the Biden administration is plagued by a lot of serious problems.

Like the whole border crisis, for example. That’s still going on, and it’s still very, very bad. As you may or may not have heard about, the kids are not all right at Fort Bliss.

IG Report: Migrant children held at Fort Bliss under distressing conditionshttps://t.co/Cj8qxtAA8T — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) September 28, 2022

More from John Sexton at HotAir:

Last July, two more whistleblowers came forward claiming that the site, which at one time held up to 5,000 migrant children, had seen COVID and lice spread among the kids. Eventually the Fort Bliss center and similar temporary shelters run by HHS were shut down. Yesterday the HHS Inspector General released a report confirming that conditions at Fort Bliss were as bad as reported last year. Migrant children housed by the U.S. government at a makeshift shelter inside an Army base in the Texas desert suffered distress and panic attacks last year because officials lacked the resources and training to release them in a timely and safe fashion, an internal investigation released Tuesday found. Inexperienced and untrained federal employees and contractors assigned to a child migrant housing site inside Fort Bliss were ill-equipped to place thousands of unaccompanied Central American children with family members in the U.S., prolonging their stay at the Army base, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General concluded after a year-long review.

Where’s the wall-to-wall media coverage of this genuine scandal? Dr. Pradheep Shanker knows the answer to that question, and he tackled it in one of his trademark fantastic threads today:

This should be a FAR BIGGER STORY THAN MARTHA'S VINEYARD. It's not. There is a lesson there. IG Report: Migrant children held at Fort Bliss under distressing conditions https://t.co/OmiEifoqJx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

There’s absolutely a lesson there. And school is officially in session.

@verumserum: "The Biden administration’s handling of this was a disaster and while it has received some media attention last year it never got nearly as much coverage as the “kids in cages” story got back in 2018-2019. I wonder why that is?" pic.twitter.com/SO4pv8CokX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

If the likes of @aoc aren't outside, weeping and crying about this, in less than a week… We know that their concern is ONLY about politics and using children as props. They don't give a damn about these kids otherwise. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Also reporters and others who were calling the transport of migrants against their will racist, Nazi/fascist, etc… Where are you now? This is MULTIPLE TIMES WORSE… and the reason liberals aren't talking about it is because @POTUS and @VP are 100% own this problem. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Time for the receipts. @chrislhayes: Apparently allowing sexual assault, poor facilities and abuse is ok…BUT A PLANE TRIP TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD IS TOO FAR. https://t.co/b4ArPFxl0d — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

How about @JoeNBC? "“It is grotesque to grab these people, throw them on buses, drive them up to Washington, DC." Apparently allowing sexual assault, poor facilities and abuse is ok…BUT A PLANE TRIP TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD IS TOO FAR. https://t.co/6gPxquAH4x — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

How about @joshtpm who attacked me a couple weeks ago about this. Has he written about these poor children and Biden's failure? Um…correct me if I am wrong and I can't find those tweets bemoaning the Biden policy? Dozens of tweets about the Vineyard though…strange. pic.twitter.com/MRFOZGYwbI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

How about @ewarren, who is a major leader in a body that can investigate this? Statement on the Vineyard? DOZENS. Statement on the Biden administration failing these kids…? CRICKETS. https://t.co/Rw62oOsuId — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Until these people drag the Biden administration officials responsible, upwards all the way to the person the White House says is in charge of the border, @KamalaHarris , do not take any of their whining serious. None of it. They are ALL TALK. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Remember this crisis started under Trump; Biden then MADE THE PROBLEM FAR WORSE. Children held in these camps has INCREASED UNDER BIDEN, beginning in summer of 2021. If they cared, Congress could've investigated. Democrats don't really care. https://t.co/QN9cO6J6DH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

If Democrats do care, they’re doing an amazing job of hiding it.

Remember the weeping over 'DeSantis never informed these people they are going to Martha's Vineyard?" “There’s very little communicated [] about the process and amount of time they’ll be here…they live in constant doubt, uncertainty and fear about what’s gonna happen to them.” — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Whistleblowers (who were persons of the year under Trump by Time magazine!) strangely were not celebrated this time. https://t.co/fPv5cUpvOA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Funny how that works.

Don't look away. If you do, you are to blame as well. Biden has made this far worse for these poor migrant kids. IG report: https://t.co/7x8Zuj06cy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

Don’t be like Dems and the MSM. Don’t look away.

