“Where’s Jackie?” and our “alliance with the Republic of North Korea” are getting quite a bit of airplay today — as they should, mind you — but it’s important not to forget that the Biden administration is plagued by a lot of serious problems.

Like the whole border crisis, for example. That’s still going on, and it’s still very, very bad. As you may or may not have heard about, the kids are not all right at Fort Bliss.

More from John Sexton at HotAir:

Last July, two more whistleblowers came forward claiming that the site, which at one time held up to 5,000 migrant children, had seen COVID and lice spread among the kids. Eventually the Fort Bliss center and similar temporary shelters run by HHS were shut down. Yesterday the HHS Inspector General released a report confirming that conditions at Fort Bliss were as bad as reported last year.

Migrant children housed by the U.S. government at a makeshift shelter inside an Army base in the Texas desert suffered distress and panic attacks last year because officials lacked the resources and training to release them in a timely and safe fashion, an internal investigation released Tuesday found.

Inexperienced and untrained federal employees and contractors assigned to a child migrant housing site inside Fort Bliss were ill-equipped to place thousands of unaccompanied Central American children with family members in the U.S., prolonging their stay at the Army base, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General concluded after a year-long review.

Where’s the wall-to-wall media coverage of this genuine scandal? Dr. Pradheep Shanker knows the answer to that question, and he tackled it in one of his trademark fantastic threads today:

There’s absolutely a lesson there. And school is officially in session.

Trending

If Democrats do care, they’re doing an amazing job of hiding it.

Funny how that works.

Don’t be like Dems and the MSM. Don’t look away.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCborderBorder crisischildrenChris HayesDr. Pradheep ShankerElizabeth WarrenFort Blissillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationJoe BidenJoe ScarboroughJosh MarshallKamala HarriskidsliberalsMartha's Vineyardmigrant childrenmigrantsTexas