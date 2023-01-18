At today’s White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre really wanted to put the focus on the “most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus” in the House who are getting committee seats:

KJP: House Republicans have "handed over the keys [of House committees] to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus" who "have promoted violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories." pic.twitter.com/XigiwNiB8V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

But for most reporters in the White House briefing room, there was a different subject they’d much rather discuss, and for good reason:

She can try spinning "dArK mAgA" until she's blue in the face but it won't change the fact that she is an accomplice in the attempted/ongoing White House coverup of Biden's classified document scandal. https://t.co/31Jrjqddog — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 18, 2023

During the presser Jean-Pierre grew increasingly frustrated that nobody was buying the non-answers contained in her Big Book of Talking Points:

Q: Biden "chided Former President Trump for having in his possession classified documents. He called it irresponsible…Do you think it was proper for President Biden to comments on an ongoing DOJ investigation?" KJP snaps as the reporter after refusing to answer his question. pic.twitter.com/3rJlkVuXxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

REPORTER: "To be clear, my question is about procedures here at the White House…" KJP: "To be clear, I'm going to refer you to the what my colleagues at the White House counsel's office." pic.twitter.com/h1n26iVxHw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

“To be clear, I’m going to be incredibly unclear.”

Jean-Pierre: "I am going to refer you to the DOJ." Reporter: "I'm simply asking you to comment on the person you work for." Jean-Pierre: "I just commented. We're moving on. I already answered your question." Reporter: "You really didn't." Jean-Pierre: "That's your opinion." pic.twitter.com/gxqs6rgXpz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 18, 2023

“We’re moving on,” but others in the room weren’t, which continued to irritate KJP:

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Would you invite a DOJ official to take our questions here?" KJP: "No. You would have to go to the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/bLMuYKtS66 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

REPORTER: "Because they can't witness it happening live, American don't get the same transparency into this back-and-forth!" KJP: "He spoke to all of you reporters who report on this, and then you all reporter on it back to the American people. I believe that is transparency." pic.twitter.com/z8Ndi5Ab5l — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

There was a bit of a Freudian moment during the briefing when Jean-Pierre referred to Kamala Harris as “the president”:

Taking after Joe Biden, KJP seems to refer to Kamala Harris as "the president." pic.twitter.com/7S69H6Ceat — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

Whoops! Did the mask just slip a little?

The Biden Admin has decided to NOT answer any questions regarding the Docs. Cuz they’re transparent ya know. — Susan Marie (@salsanbluechips) January 18, 2023

They’re transparent alright, just not in the way they’d like everybody to believe.

