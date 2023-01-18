At today’s White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre really wanted to put the focus on the “most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus” in the House who are getting committee seats:

But for most reporters in the White House briefing room, there was a different subject they’d much rather discuss, and for good reason:

During the presser Jean-Pierre grew increasingly frustrated that nobody was buying the non-answers contained in her Big Book of Talking Points:

“To be clear, I’m going to be incredibly unclear.”

“We’re moving on,” but others in the room weren’t, which continued to irritate KJP:

There was a bit of a Freudian moment during the briefing when Jean-Pierre referred to Kamala Harris as “the president”:

Whoops! Did the mask just slip a little?

They’re transparent alright, just not in the way they’d like everybody to believe.

***

***

