The 2024 presidential race will be upon us before you know it, and time will tell who will be the Republican candidate (and maybe even the Democrat candidate for that matter).

There’s a clear continued attempt to downplay how a potential Ron DeSantis candidacy would do on a national level, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is predicting that the Florida governor’s “pinched and humorless” presentation won’t play nationally:

I’m not the target audience, obviously, but DeSantis whole vibe is so pinched and humorless I really do wonder how it fares on a larger stage. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 18, 2023

Well, at least we now have an expert analysis…

i mean, you’re you, so that tracks because you’re painfully awkward and unfunny — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 18, 2023

Comedy expert Chris Hayes https://t.co/ELWnJaGmyq — Dale Jackson – "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" (@TheDaleJackson) January 18, 2023

Nobody knows comedy like Hayes… albeit unintentionally.

And if anyone knows pinched and humorless… https://t.co/jsXYpsdZy4 pic.twitter.com/t0xkVPMqX6 — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) January 18, 2023

Latest hive mind talking points went out https://t.co/gifTXQ309p — BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) January 18, 2023

Clearly.

I see the talking point has gone out, but whatever. We'll just have to see, if he decides to mount that larger stage. — Bill Lumbergh, The Puppatus of Love (@Jeff_Weimer) January 18, 2023

Place your bets!

***

Related:

Chris Hayes schooled after dismissing Biden’s decades of lying as no biggie compared to George Santos

Chris Hayes debunks idea that FBI has partisan beef with conservatives with evidence from *Peter Strzok*

Chris Hayes says ‘right-wing billionaire’ Elon Musk bought Twitter to pursue ideological agenda

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!