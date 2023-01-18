The 2024 presidential race will be upon us before you know it, and time will tell who will be the Republican candidate (and maybe even the Democrat candidate for that matter).

There’s a clear continued attempt to downplay how a potential Ron DeSantis candidacy would do on a national level, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is predicting that the Florida governor’s “pinched and humorless” presentation won’t play nationally:

Well, at least we now have an expert analysis…

Trending

Nobody knows comedy like Hayes… albeit unintentionally.

Clearly.

Place your bets!

***

Related:

Chris Hayes schooled after dismissing Biden’s decades of lying as no biggie compared to George Santos

Chris Hayes debunks idea that FBI has partisan beef with conservatives with evidence from *Peter Strzok*

Chris Hayes says ‘right-wing billionaire’ Elon Musk bought Twitter to pursue ideological agenda

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024 Presidential ElectionChris HayesFloridaGov. Ron DeSantis