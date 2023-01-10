Over the weekend President Biden visited a cleaned-up US/Mexico border area in El Paso, Texas. While near the border, Biden ironically toured the area right behind part of a border wall.

After that stop, Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who noted that the U.S. president hasn’t built one additional inch of border wall that was a priority of his White House predecessor. Obrador thanked Biden, and the level of sarcasm here is up to the viewer to decide:

Will Biden consider this a compliment?

