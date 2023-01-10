Over the weekend President Biden visited a cleaned-up US/Mexico border area in El Paso, Texas. While near the border, Biden ironically toured the area right behind part of a border wall.
After that stop, Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who noted that the U.S. president hasn’t built one additional inch of border wall that was a priority of his White House predecessor. Obrador thanked Biden, and the level of sarcasm here is up to the viewer to decide:
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Biden: "President Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built, not even one meter of wall, and that, we thank you for that, sir." pic.twitter.com/kaHbBFwn4F
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 11, 2023
Will Biden consider this a compliment?
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Joe Biden: "You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not build even one meter of wall. And we thank you for that, sir." pic.twitter.com/xTvcaqErGz
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023
Yikes! Put that in a Republican ad ASAP!
Mexico thanks Biden for putting America last… on live television https://t.co/Yi0anaY5F6
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2023
You can’t make this stuff up… unfortunately.
Backhanded insult from AMLO. The world does not respect Biden.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 10, 2023
And kinda funny after his big photo op at the wall
— gbc3731 (@gbc3731) January 11, 2023
Yes, that made it even richer.
Yes so we can send over our worst without any obstruction.
— PegLegFlamingo (@PegLegFlamingo) January 11, 2023
More free GOP ads
— Keith Maniac, Online Safety Expert (@from_maniac) January 11, 2023
They just keep on coming.
***
***
