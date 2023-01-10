Over the weekend President Biden visited a cleaned-up US/Mexico border area in El Paso, Texas. While near the border, Biden ironically toured the area right behind part of a border wall.

After that stop, Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who noted that the U.S. president hasn’t built one additional inch of border wall that was a priority of his White House predecessor. Obrador thanked Biden, and the level of sarcasm here is up to the viewer to decide:

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Biden: "President Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built, not even one meter of wall, and that, we thank you for that, sir." pic.twitter.com/kaHbBFwn4F — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 11, 2023

Will Biden consider this a compliment?

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Joe Biden: "You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not build even one meter of wall. And we thank you for that, sir." pic.twitter.com/xTvcaqErGz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Yikes! Put that in a Republican ad ASAP!

Mexico thanks Biden for putting America last… on live television https://t.co/Yi0anaY5F6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2023

You can’t make this stuff up… unfortunately.

Backhanded insult from AMLO. The world does not respect Biden. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 10, 2023

And kinda funny after his big photo op at the wall — gbc3731 (@gbc3731) January 11, 2023

Yes, that made it even richer.

Yes so we can send over our worst without any obstruction. — PegLegFlamingo (@PegLegFlamingo) January 11, 2023

More free GOP ads — Keith Maniac, Online Safety Expert (@from_maniac) January 11, 2023

They just keep on coming.

