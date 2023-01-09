On Sunday, President Biden visited El Paso, Texas, and before his arrival, something amazing but not unpredictable happened: The “border crisis” had been swept under the rug:

This is El Paso before Biden's visit and after his announcement he was coming to El Paso. We needed him to see what his policies have done to our Border cities and South Texas is still waiting for his Border visit. Photos: Fit Fam El Paso pic.twitter.com/kLbOpBleEh — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 8, 2023

El Paso cleared the illegal homeless camps for Biden’s visit today: pic.twitter.com/SqE08tzQ4w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2023

Given that, John Kirby’s description of what Biden saw when visiting a migrant processing center will come to you as NO surprise:

CAVUTO: "He never met with migrants themselves…" KIRBY: "He did visit a migrant processing center. There weren't any migrants there at the time he visited…" pic.twitter.com/vEJJ6Fpkz9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2023

Considering the apparent fact that all negative optics of Biden’s disastrous open border policies had been swept away ahead of the president’s arrival, is it any surprise that there were no illegal immigrants at the migrant processing center?

Because they shipped them all off and cleaned up the streets so there wouldn’t be anything for him to see. https://t.co/s1MCLKI6eM — sandihansen (@shansen6022) January 10, 2023

Bingo!

This is some North Korea style propaganda https://t.co/V00MdkGQ10 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 10, 2023

Where did they us them or put them up so he could not see them? https://t.co/ndJAafuqrJ — Ellen M Martin-Weglarz (@MartinWeglarz) January 10, 2023

Apparently the best way to keep the border secure would be to have Biden stay down there every day.

***

***

