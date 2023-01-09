On Sunday, President Biden visited El Paso, Texas, and before his arrival, something amazing but not unpredictable happened: The “border crisis” had been swept under the rug:

Given that, John Kirby’s description of what Biden saw when visiting a migrant processing center will come to you as NO surprise:

Considering the apparent fact that all negative optics of Biden’s disastrous open border policies had been swept away ahead of the president’s arrival, is it any surprise that there were no illegal immigrants at the migrant processing center?

Apparently the best way to keep the border secure would be to have Biden stay down there every day.

