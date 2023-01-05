Today there will be another vote (or votes perhaps) in an attempt to elect a Speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has reportedly been making concessions in order to get the necessary 218 votes:

According to Politico Playbook, he is now open to a rule change that would allow only one member to call for a vote to oust the speaker. Additionally, he would bring more House Freedom Caucus members onto the House Rules Committee, and has signaled an openness to voting on priorities among his opposition.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s @SpeakerPelosi account has a reminder for the Republicans that comes with a beverage warning.

Ready?

OK, here we go:

All who serve in the House share a responsibility to bring dignity to this body. Sadly, Republicans' cavalier attitude in electing a Speaker is frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy of this institution. We must open the House and proceed with the People's work. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 5, 2023

Oh, that’s rich considering the source!

And @SpeakerPelosi ripping up Trump’s speech during the State of the Union was dignified? Please …. https://t.co/DDit1XIgIT — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 5, 2023

Yeah. Ripping the President's speech up on live TV is real dignified. SMH. — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 5, 2023

Yes, Nancy, please lecture some more about the need to keep things “dignified”:

Dignity, you say? This is how you’ll be remembered. pic.twitter.com/rWPgg5eVdJ — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) January 5, 2023

If getting the people’s work done is spending $1.7T we don’t have, it’s time for a little break. — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) January 5, 2023

Does “dignity” include taking action on hot stock tips?

How about stock tips? — MY FAVORITE COLOR IS CLEAR (@FANTABULOSC) January 5, 2023

Oh, and it’s also worth noting…

Obstructing Congress is the people’s work. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 5, 2023

The Babylon Bee pointed that out yesterday in another story that might not even be satire.

***

Related:

Jennifer Rubin attributes House Speaker drama to the absence of calming force Nancy Pelosi

People were thinking this photo of Harris/Pelosi holding up Zelenskyy’s gift was fake, but it’s real

Nancy Pelosi says that every leader must condemn despicable anti-Semitic rhetoric

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!