Today there will be another vote (or votes perhaps) in an attempt to elect a Speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has reportedly been making concessions in order to get the necessary 218 votes:

According to Politico Playbook, he is now open to a rule change that would allow only one member to call for a vote to oust the speaker. Additionally, he would bring more House Freedom Caucus members onto the House Rules Committee, and has signaled an openness to voting on priorities among his opposition.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s @SpeakerPelosi account has a reminder for the Republicans that comes with a beverage warning.

Ready?

OK, here we go:

Oh, that’s rich considering the source!

Yes, Nancy, please lecture some more about the need to keep things “dignified”:

Does “dignity” include taking action on hot stock tips?

Oh, and it’s also worth noting…

The Babylon Bee pointed that out yesterday in another story that might not even be satire.

