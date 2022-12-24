If you were hoping for a fresh round of Twitter Files for Christmas, Matt Taibbi has dropped another extremely damning batch just in time.

First off here’s a refresher about what the FBI said about the previous drop. The bureau released a statement that basically called those who are sharing Twitter’s internal information and emails (Tabbai, Shellengerber, Weiss, Musk, etc.) “conspiracy theorists”:

FBI Statement:

"The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

What will the FBI say about this next drop that are anything but “conspiracy theories”?

Read the whole thing and look at the screen shots. This is insane.

The FBI and CIA are directly meddling in all the tech companies to control the speech of regular Americans. https://t.co/UY7krnHyRm — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) December 24, 2022

Matt Taibbi has another mega-thread, and this one shows that the government’s tentacles extended far beyond just Twitter:

1.THREAD: The Twitter Files

TWITTER AND "OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES" — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

After weeks of “Twitter Files” reports detailing close coordination between the FBI and Twitter in moderating social media content, the Bureau issued a statement Wednesday. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

https://t.co/oYzosVQ8YF didn’t refute allegations. Instead, it decried “conspiracy theorists” publishing “misinformation,” whose “sole aim” is to “discredit the agency.” pic.twitter.com/bEndZ9qj7i — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

That’s one key takeaway from the FBI’s statement — the actual information made public was never disputed, and instead the messengers were attacked.

3.They must think us unambitious, if our “sole aim” is to discredit the FBI. After all, a whole range of government agencies discredit themselves in the #TwitterFiles. Why stop with one? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

If the FBI was feeling singled out maybe it’ll make them feel better to know this all went far deeper than one government agency.

4.The files show the FBI acting as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government – from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

5.The operation is far bigger than the reported 80 members of the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), which also facilitates requests from a wide array of smaller actors – from local cops to media to state governments. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

6.Twitter had so much contact with so many agencies that executives lost track. Is today the DOD, and tomorrow the FBI? Is it the weekly call, or the monthly meeting? It was dizzying. pic.twitter.com/C8d8jntnC0 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

7.A chief end result was that thousands of official “reports” flowed to Twitter from all over, through the FITF and the FBI’s San Francisco field office. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

8.On June 29th, 2020, San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan wrote to pair of Twitter execs asking if he could invite an “OGA” to an upcoming conference: pic.twitter.com/hj5xZiXvg2 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

9.OGA, or “Other Government Organization,” can be a euphemism for CIA, according to multiple former intelligence officials and contractors. Chuckles one: “They think it's mysterious, but it's just conspicuous." — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

“Other Government Organization”? Gee, what could that be?

10.“Other Government Agency (the place where I worked for 27 years),” says retired CIA officer Ray McGovern. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

11. It was an open secret at Twitter that one of its executives was ex-CIA, which is why Chan referred to that executive’s “former employer.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

12.The first Twitter executive abandoned any pretense to stealth and emailed that the employee “used to work for the CIA, so that is Elvis’s question.” pic.twitter.com/5kL8xNRZcO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

13.Senior legal executive Stacia Cardille, whose alertness stood out among Twitter leaders, replied, “I know” and “I thought my silence was understood.” pic.twitter.com/SkBObgCQZG — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

14.Cardille then passes on conference details to recently-hired ex-FBI lawyer Jim Baker. pic.twitter.com/c60VEMDArB — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

15.“I invited the FBI and the CIA virtually will attend too,” Cardille says to Baker, adding pointedly: “No need for you to attend.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

16.The government was in constant contact not just with Twitter but with virtually every major tech firm. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

The government was also in contact with almost every other major tech firm? Color us shocked, but not really.

17. These included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, even Pinterest, and many others. Industry players also held regular meetings without government. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

https://t.co/WJZhBCgjNd of the most common forums was a regular meeting of the multi-agency Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), attended by spates of executives, FBI personnel, and – nearly always – one or two attendees marked “OGA.” pic.twitter.com/8J7zUZBgQZ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

19.The FITF meeting agendas virtually always included, at or near the beginning, an “OGA briefing,” usually about foreign matters (hold that thought). pic.twitter.com/Yx0721VyXI — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

20. Despite its official remit being “Foreign Influence,” the FITF and the SF FBI office became conduit for mountains of domestic moderation requests, from state governments, even local police: pic.twitter.com/QDpBw7Olad — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

21. Many requests arrived via Teleporter, a one-way platform in which many communications were timed to vanish: pic.twitter.com/3C9uNo2AYC — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

22.Especially as the election approached in 2020, the FITF/FBI overwhelmed Twitter with requests, sending lists of hundreds of problem accounts: pic.twitter.com/ETiIcPZxGw — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

23. Email after email came from the San Francisco office heading into the election, often adorned with an Excel attachment: pic.twitter.com/2xCKHPcBRE — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

24. There were so many government requests, Twitter employees had to improvise a system for prioritizing/triaging them: pic.twitter.com/NRSyM6Z5Vu — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

25. The FBI was clearly tailoring searches to Twitter’s policies. FBI complaints were almost always depicted somewhere as a “possible terms of service violation," even in the subject line: pic.twitter.com/TiwyiZJTNZ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

Does the FBI still want everybody to believe these are “conspiracy theories”?

26. Twitter executives noticed the FBI appeared to be aasigning personnel to look for Twitter violations. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

27.“They have some folks in the Baltimore field office and at HQ that are just doing keyword searches for violations. This is probably the 10th request I have dealt with in the last 5 days,” remarked Cardille. pic.twitter.com/asTlMhs2if — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

28. Even ex-FBI lawyer Jim Baker agreed: “Odd that they are searching for violations of our policies.” pic.twitter.com/ini1eMznTA — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

29.The New York FBI office even sent requests for the “user IDs and handles” of a long list of accounts named in a Daily Beast article. Senior executives say they are “supportive” and “completely comfortable” doing so. pic.twitter.com/MfSX7NcZJF — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

30. It seemed to strike no one as strange that a “Foreign Influence” task force was forwarding thousands of mostly domestic reports, along with the DHS, about the fringiest material: pic.twitter.com/YlOQQeUbkw — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

31. “Foreign meddling” had been the ostensible justification for expanded moderation since platforms like Twitter were dragged to the Hill by the Senate in 2017: pic.twitter.com/b3wR2aUjcf — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

Which of course is why “foreign meddling” had to happen in order to supposedly justify this, even if they had to make it up (with help from some Democrats of course).

32. Yet behind the scenes, Twitter executives struggled against government claims of foreign interference supposedly occurring on their platform and others: pic.twitter.com/7V5KK7Qn4v — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

33. The #TwitterFiles show execs under constant pressure to validate theories of foreign influence – and unable to find evidence for key assertions. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

34. “Found no links to Russia,” says one analyst, but suggests he could “brainstorm” to “find a stronger connection.” pic.twitter.com/adrWBV1OgD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

35. “Extremely tenuous circumstantial chance of being related,” says another. pic.twitter.com/nLnShIZTLc — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

36. “No real matches using the info,” says former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth in another case, noting some links were “clearly Russian,” but another was a “house rental in South Carolina?” pic.twitter.com/BAS97DxUt5 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

37. In another case, Roth concludes a series of Venezuelan pro-Maduro accounts are unrelated to Russia’s Internet Research Agency, because they’re too high-volume: pic.twitter.com/ySsjM4j0j9 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

38.The Venezuelans “were extremely high-volume tweeters… pretty uncharacteristic of a lot of the other IRA activity,” Roth says. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

39. In a key email, news that the State Department was making a wobbly public assertion of Russian influence led an exec – the same one with the “OGA” past – to make a damning admission: — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

40. “Due to a lack of technical evidence on our end, I've generally left it be, waiting for more evidence,” he says. “Our window on that is closing, given that government partners are becoming more aggressive on attribution.” pic.twitter.com/IZLaxEF6lY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

“Nothing to see here” of course.

41. Translation: “more aggressive” “government partners” had closed Twitter’s “window” of independence. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

42. “Other Government Agencies” ended up sharing intelligence through the FBI and FITF not just with Twitter, but with Yahoo!, Twitch, Clouldfare, LinkedIn, even Wikimedia: pic.twitter.com/HH5PqKO4Bl — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

43. Former CIA agent and whistleblower John Kiriakou believes he recognizes the formatting of these reports. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

44.“Looks right on to me,” Kiriakou says, noting that “what was cut off above [the “tearline”] was the originating CIA office and all the copied offices.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

45. Many people wonder if Internet platforms receive direction from intelligence agencies about moderation of foreign policy news stories. It appears Twitter did, in some cases by way of the FITF/FBI. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

46. These reports are far more factually controversial than domestic counterparts. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

47. One intel report lists accounts tied to “Ukraine ‘neo-Nazi’ Propaganda.’” This includes assertions that Joe Biden helped orchestrate a coup in 2014 and “put his son on the board of Burisma.” pic.twitter.com/BiTj9SIHgH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

48. Another report asserts a list of accounts accusing the “Biden administration” of “corruption” in vaccine distribution are part of a Russian influence campaign: pic.twitter.com/RPDDFNWaji — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

49. Often intelligence came in the form of brief reports, followed by long lists of accounts simply deemed to be pro-Maduro, pro-Cuba, pro-Russia, etc. This one batch had over 1000 accounts marked for digital execution: pic.twitter.com/zkf4QdUv3E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

50. One report says a site “documenting purported rights abuses committed by Ukrainians” is directed by Russian agents: pic.twitter.com/2uzXLGP6CG — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

51. Intel about the shady origin of these accounts might be true. But so might at least some of the information in them – about neo-Nazis, rights abuses in Donbas, even about our own government. Should we block such material? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

52. This is a difficult speech dilemma. Should the government be allowed to try to prevent Americans (and others) from seeing pro-Maduro or anti-Ukrainian accounts? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

53. Often intel reports are just long lists of newspapers, tweets or YouTube videos guilty of “anti-Ukraine narratives”: pic.twitter.com/6q7IX5S7WM — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

54. Sometimes – not always -Twitter and YouTube blocked the accounts. But now we know for sure what Roth meant by “the Bureau (and by extension the IC).” pic.twitter.com/DpLix07ZvO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

55. The line between “misinformation” and “distorting propaganda” is thin. Are we comfortable with so many companies receiving so many reports from a “more aggressive” government? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

56.The CIA has yet to comment on the nature of its relationship to tech companies like Twitter. Twitter had no input into anything I did or wrote. The searches were carried out by third parties, so what I saw could be limited. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

Watch @bariweiss, @shellenbergerMD, @lhfang, and this space for more, on issues ranging from Covid-19 to Twitter's relationship to congress, and more. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

Just… wow.

After the this drop, let's see if the other agencies plead the 5th and claim conspiracy theories; like the FBI did pic.twitter.com/D5FEzCoNuX — Doni 🤓🏴🏴‍☠️ (@DoniTheDon_) December 24, 2022

I wouldn't be surprised if they just ignored it. — Jeff Charles, Chaser of Liberty 🇺🇸 🏴 (@JeffOnTheRight) December 24, 2022

Stay tuned.

