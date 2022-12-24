If you were hoping for a fresh round of Twitter Files for Christmas, Matt Taibbi has dropped another extremely damning batch just in time.

First off here’s a refresher about what the FBI said about the previous drop. The bureau released a statement that basically called those who are sharing Twitter’s internal information and emails (Tabbai, Shellengerber, Weiss, Musk, etc.) “conspiracy theorists”:

What will the FBI say about this next drop that are anything but “conspiracy theories”?

Matt Taibbi has another mega-thread, and this one shows that the government’s tentacles extended far beyond just Twitter:

That’s one key takeaway from the FBI’s statement — the actual information made public was never disputed, and instead the messengers were attacked.

If the FBI was feeling singled out maybe it’ll make them feel better to know this all went far deeper than one government agency.

“Other Government Organization”? Gee, what could that be?

The government was also in contact with almost every other major tech firm? Color us shocked, but not really.

Does the FBI still want everybody to believe these are “conspiracy theories”?

Which of course is why “foreign meddling” had to happen in order to supposedly justify this, even if they had to make it up (with help from some Democrats of course).

“Nothing to see here” of course.

Just… wow.

Stay tuned.

