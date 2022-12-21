If you only look at mainstream news outlets, the top politically-related stories this week are about Trump’s taxes, the January 6th Commission and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy coming to Washington, DC to request billions and billions in additional aid.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is helping keep some light on a story much of the media would rather ignore because it just reeks of irony, and it came to light amid the Twitter Files releases:

.@HawleyMO: The FBI deliberately interfered not one, but two separate presidential elections… there have got to be repercussions for that. We're going to have to have a conversation about the future of the FBI and what it's doing in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/I3WOcCC3XN — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 20, 2022

The FBI actively interfering in multiple elections is the biggest threat to our constitutional democracy today — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 19, 2022

If only some other Republicans in Congress shared Sen. Hawley’s zeal for holding people accountable for that.

The Senate minority leader just held them accountable.

He gave them a huge budget increase. — lowandslow (@lowandslow21) December 20, 2022

Unbelievable.

Hopefully more than just a conversation happens. — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) December 20, 2022

I’ll tell everyone how this is going to go. Josh Hawley will do an EXCELLENT job of cross examining the FBI. He will utterly expose them. After that, absolutely nothing will happen. The FBI will then double down on violating the constitutional rights of Americans. https://t.co/31xlQ7a9Ob — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 21, 2022

We need many more Josh Hawley’s and no more Mitch McConnell’s ever again!! https://t.co/Kq2pkZqIkG — Michael_USA20 🇺🇸🇮🇹🐶 (@Michael_USA20) December 21, 2022

McConnell said recently that he’s pretty proud of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill because it funds “all our priorities,” including shoveling a lot more money to the FBI that Sen. Hawley would like to see held accountable.

***

***

