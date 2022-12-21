If you only look at mainstream news outlets, the top politically-related stories this week are about Trump’s taxes, the January 6th Commission and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy coming to Washington, DC to request billions and billions in additional aid.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is helping keep some light on a story much of the media would rather ignore because it just reeks of irony, and it came to light amid the Twitter Files releases:

If only some other Republicans in Congress shared Sen. Hawley’s zeal for holding people accountable for that.

Unbelievable.

McConnell said recently that he’s pretty proud of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill because it funds “all our priorities,” including shoveling a lot more money to the FBI that Sen. Hawley would like to see held accountable.

