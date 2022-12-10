As we told you last night, Matt Taibbi served up round three of the “Twitter files.” The latest thread detailed how Twitter went about suppressing and ultimately removing Trump from the platform and provided more evidence Twitter’s actions ahead of the 2020 election were about politics and Trump and had nothing to do with safety or trust.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has questioned Twitter executives under oath and found something disturbing based on what we now know thanks to Elon Musk:

Hawley isn’t the only senator to accuse Twitter execs of making false claims under oath.

Not surprisingly, the “rules” seemed to be a bit different when it came to Democrats:

Yeah, it’s pretty bad and these people were everything they accused Trump of.

And now here’s the safe bet: A collective media yawn:

Yeah, it’s clear which side the White House press corps is on, with some exceptions for actual journalists:

As for any former Twitter executives who Hawley says lied under oath…

We’ve seen a lot of people who have been shown to have lied under oath in recent years and it seems the answer to that question is almost always the same.

