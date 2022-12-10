As we told you last night, Matt Taibbi served up round three of the “Twitter files.” The latest thread detailed how Twitter went about suppressing and ultimately removing Trump from the platform and provided more evidence Twitter’s actions ahead of the 2020 election were about politics and Trump and had nothing to do with safety or trust.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has questioned Twitter executives under oath and found something disturbing based on what we now know thanks to Elon Musk:

It is hard to count the number of lies @Twitter executives told under oath to Congress — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 9, 2022

Hawley isn’t the only senator to accuse Twitter execs of making false claims under oath.

Did @Twitter deliberately suppress the speech of a candidate for president, without basis – here’s the answer https://t.co/uzI7JaLKy1 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 10, 2022

Not surprisingly, the “rules” seemed to be a bit different when it came to Democrats:

And here’s @Twitter giving conspiracy theorist Democrats a 100% free pass https://t.co/md5Fs50IC4 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 10, 2022

Yeah, it’s pretty bad and these people were everything they accused Trump of.

It’s even worse than we thought — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 10, 2022

And now here’s the safe bet: A collective media yawn:

And let me predict right now how many Capitol Hill reporters will show ANY interest in any of this – or admit they repeated @Twitter’s lies over and over: ZERO — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 10, 2022

Yeah, it’s clear which side the White House press corps is on, with some exceptions for actual journalists:

As for any former Twitter executives who Hawley says lied under oath…

Will they be held accountable? https://t.co/EHpEGEKRZJ — cj (@somewhereIndycj) December 10, 2022

We’ve seen a lot of people who have been shown to have lied under oath in recent years and it seems the answer to that question is almost always the same.

***

Related:

Bari Weiss drops Twitter Files Part Two

Glenn Greenwald’s take on Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ revelations does not disappoint

Sen. Josh Hawley grills Christopher Wray on that hearing he needed to cut short ‘to catch a plane’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!