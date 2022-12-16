One of the White House Twitter accounts, @POTUS, is operated by staffers who either know better or interns who are told things they automatically believe and pass on to everybody else.

Either way, the Biden White House continues to out-gaslight itself on a daily basis. Turn your BS detector off before scanning over this one or else it might explode:

At the start of our Administration, we inherited multiple historic crises and with narrow margins in Congress. But we worked fast. Now, jobs and wages are up and inflation and gas prices are coming down. We can see our economic plan working. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 16, 2022

What Biden inherited? Ok, how about gas prices that were far lower than they are today, practically no inflation and a reasonably controlled border. Oh, Biden also inherited no administration officials who were luggage thieves.

Only Biden could have a stock market that drops 6 percent in a week and will finish with “We can see our economic plan working.” — █████ 🇺🇸😶 (@Lacking_care) December 16, 2022

Please stop spreading misinformation Mr President, you didn’t inherit. Your administration created multiple historic crises. https://t.co/ncwXDdMkKl — Stephen Walsh (@I_willnotcomply) December 16, 2022

It’s maddening. They make things twice as bad and then brag when they get ten percent better.

Yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre said the border mess is Trump’s fault.

The definition of insanity definitely comes to mind.

