The United States has already given tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in the form of cash, weapons and equipment, but fortunately President Biden realizes there are other problems that need to be addressed. No, not necessarily in the U.S.

On Wednesday Biden made it clear that the U.S. will also have an open checkbook to help solve Africa’s problems. How’s this for a “makin’ it rain” compilation (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Remember in October when Biden promised Americans that he was spending “a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars” to fight climate change in the U.S.? That sounds about like what he’s doing for Africa too.

It’s fairly clear that Biden often has no idea what he’s saying other than angrily repeating whatever’s been written for him.

Hey, it’s only money, right?

Before too long Biden might get a strongly worded letter from Zelensky.

The Dems could just push another “Inflation Reduction Act” to handle it.

Just another day in Biden-land.

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong?

***

***

Editor’s Note:

