The United States has already given tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in the form of cash, weapons and equipment, but fortunately President Biden realizes there are other problems that need to be addressed. No, not necessarily in the U.S.

On Wednesday Biden made it clear that the U.S. will also have an open checkbook to help solve Africa’s problems. How’s this for a “makin’ it rain” compilation (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

SUPERCUT! Biden gives Africa all the money! pic.twitter.com/6J1KiOvM0H — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

Remember in October when Biden promised Americans that he was spending “a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars” to fight climate change in the U.S.? That sounds about like what he’s doing for Africa too.

At some point he throws in a “$4 trillion” but in fairness I don’t think he knows what any of these numbers mean https://t.co/Y8ap7Cgppa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

It’s fairly clear that Biden often has no idea what he’s saying other than angrily repeating whatever’s been written for him.

BIDEN: "I'm announcing a new initiative, the Digital Transformation with Africa, […] to invest $350B […] in financing to make sure people across Africa can participate in a digital economy. […] That means programs to train African entrepreneurs with a focus on women…" pic.twitter.com/HSEDj91T9Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2022

Hey, it’s only money, right?

When are we going to stop giving $ to other countries when ours is in massive debt already to begin with? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 15, 2022

Where is all of this money coming from? — Sharko Ramius (@RedFebtober) December 15, 2022

Before too long Biden might get a strongly worded letter from Zelensky.

What about Ukraine?? Aren’t they gonna be jealous?? — Jeremy Starling (@JeremyStarlin14) December 15, 2022

“Working with congress to invest $350 Billion to facilitate almost half a billion in financing” sounds efficient 🤔 — ToleranceInAction (@Dumbocracy_USA) December 14, 2022

More inflation incoming!!! — Cryptos & Tokens (@cryptosandicos) December 15, 2022

The Dems could just push another “Inflation Reduction Act” to handle it.

Wow. He’s extra out of it today.🤦🏻‍♂️ — Brian😎🎸 (@BrianGoodwin8) December 15, 2022

Just another day in Biden-land.

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong?

