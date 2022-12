In case you missed it, yesterday at the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit, President Joe Biden pledged to raid your bank accounts in order to fund a bunch of stuff in Africa.

SUPERCUT! Biden gives Africa all the money! pic.twitter.com/6J1KiOvM0H — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

Because it’s worth ensuring that more Americans grow poorer, even though you do know what poor people do, right? No? OK, well, let Biden explain it in terms that even we can understand:

Joe Biden to African leaders: "I may show up. The poor relatives always show up. The wealthy ones never show up. The poor come and they eat your food, stay longer than they should…" pic.twitter.com/dR2bK0C5gf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2022

The icing on the cake is that it looks like he read that from a script. Meaning somebody took the time to write that bit out for him.

What the hell was that bit, anyway?

We’re genuinely wondering where he was going with that.

Is Joe Biden poor? Is America poor? Poor like Africa? Is Joe Biden going to go to Africa and be a mooch?

We’re so confused.

Well, if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Joe Biden has definitely worn out his welcome at our house.

