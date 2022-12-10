In the last couple of months (especially in recent days) CNN has announced many layoffs, but obviously Jim Acosta has survived the cuts so far and is still available to conduct softball interviews with Democrats who can say ridiculous things and be allowed to get away with it free from any pushback.

Today’s example was Acosta’s interview with James Carville who really seems to hope that nobody knows the details of the other half of Biden’s deal to secure the return of Brittney Griner:

James Carville on CNN: People who are criticizing the Griner exchange are racist Putin-lovers pic.twitter.com/sqg87nVr8a — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2022

All that obviously makes sense… in the heads of Carville and Acosta.

Yes, they love Putin so much that they don't want to send him an arms dealer. Great job guys! — Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) December 11, 2022

Math adds up! (Cue eye roll)

That exchange is a gift for Putin, old man. — Poster Tubs (@PosterTubs) December 11, 2022

Here’s what the convicted arms dealer Biden agreed to release in the swap, Viktor Bout, has been telling everybody since arriving back in Russia:

Back home in Russia, Viktor Bout has wasted no time in making clear his support for the invasion of Ukraine He tells Maria Butina that Russia should have launched the "special military operation" earlier pic.twitter.com/ryqdrtgDGl — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) December 10, 2022

Biden sending more weapons to Ukraine while shipping a pro-invasion arms dealer back to Russia makes for an amazingly self-perpetuating war, but at least Carville thinks Putin got the worst of it.

Great work there team. Round of applause. https://t.co/BRAdx7VLb2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2022

Fund Ukraine so they can resist the warlord Joe Biden traded away. — Josh Allen’s BFF (@AnthonyBialy) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile Dems want to make it about identity politics. Too bad that’s not surprising.

