As you’ve no doubt heard, it’s been announced that Britney Griner has been released from custody in Russia.

Here’s what the @POTUS account had to say about it:

Biden spoke about the release of Griner this morning, and he did mention others who are being held in Russia as well:

You might have noticed that Biden’s tweet and remarks avoided any mention of this part of the story:

The Biden White House definitely doesn’t want to talk about something and it didn’t go unnoticed:

Biden didn’t mention that in his remarks at the White House today, and he didn’t take questions — probably to avoid the subject of who was released in return for Griner and those who remain held in Russia:

Gee, it’s no wonder Biden didn’t want to mention the other side of this particular coin:

In remarks before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration had negotiated a prisoner swap to free WNBA player Brittney Griner from a Russian penal colony in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout who is also known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Bout was roughly 11 years into a 25 year U.S. prison sentence for his actions that included a conspiracy to kill Americans, provide material support to terrorists, and traffic anti-aircraft missiles. But now he’s free in the one-for-one prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia that apparently secured the safe return of Griner who was arrested, charged, and convicted in Russia for drug smuggling and possession after she brought vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country.

The Biden administration will be dodging questions about this particular aspect of the swap for quite a while, and for obvious reasons.

