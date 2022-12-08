This morning the White House announced that Brittney Griner was being released from a Russian prison and returning to the United States. However, there were also details that President Biden didn’t want to talk about during today’s remarks about the swap with Russia.

In return for Griner’s release, the Biden administration freed a notorious arms dealer who was imprisoned in the U.S.:

Bout is known as the “Merchant of Death” and the possible swap for him was floated back in May. He was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization. He was dubbed the “Merchant of Death” because of his notoriety for running a fleet of aging Soviet-era cargo planes to conflict-ridden hotspots in Africa. His dealings inspired the Nicolas Cage film “Lord of War.”

Bout “was found guilty for conspiring to sell AK-47’s that would’ve been used to kill DEA agents”:

MORE: To secure Griner’s return, Biden has freed arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout gained infamy as the “Merchant of Death” & was found guilty for conspiring to sell AK-47’s that would’ve been used to kill DEA agents. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 8, 2022

With that in mind, here’s what President Biden did just before announcing Griner’s release (while avoiding the topic of the arms dealer that was released as part of the deal made with Russia):

In remembrance of all the victims of gun violence in America, President Biden joined survivors and families at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence. pic.twitter.com/V3YN0k8fi8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 8, 2022

Let’s just say that this irony didn’t go undetected:

Biden released an arms dealer and then attended a "victims of gun violence" memorial https://t.co/wsQhCwCqz1 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 8, 2022

Simply amazing.

One of the most hypocritical things you could do. Release an arms dealer and go immediately to remember victims of gun violence. — Farva (@FarvaTPC) December 8, 2022

But you just freed one of the most notorious arms dealers in world history? — Timujin (@TeemothyYawn) December 8, 2022

Just traded arms dealer for wnba player, lmfao — Dorian (@Dorian21million) December 8, 2022

Releases an arms dealer then heads to this…. classic — TxJ (@77TX41) December 8, 2022

Honoring victims of gun violence while freeing an INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER and boasting about it… You can't make this up. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 8, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up, because, with the Biden administration, you don’t have to.

12AM: Release "Merchant of Death" arms dealer

10AM: https://t.co/1r2EktwM5f — Eric Jochens (@ejochen) December 8, 2022

This post comes hours after the Biden WH released a terrorist nicknamed “the merchant of death.” https://t.co/rJ66yosVdf — Will O'Grady (@WillOGrady61) December 8, 2022

Unreal.

