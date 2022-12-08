This morning the White House announced that Brittney Griner was being released from a Russian prison and returning to the United States. However, there were also details that President Biden didn’t want to talk about during today’s remarks about the swap with Russia.

In return for Griner’s release, the Biden administration freed a notorious arms dealer who was imprisoned in the U.S.:

Bout is known as the “Merchant of Death” and the possible swap for him was floated back in May. He was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization.

He was dubbed the “Merchant of Death” because of his notoriety for running a fleet of aging Soviet-era cargo planes to conflict-ridden hotspots in Africa. His dealings inspired the Nicolas Cage film “Lord of War.”

Bout “was found guilty for conspiring to sell AK-47’s that would’ve been used to kill DEA agents”:

With that in mind, here’s what President Biden did just before announcing Griner’s release (while avoiding the topic of the arms dealer that was released as part of the deal made with Russia):

Let’s just say that this irony didn’t go undetected:

Simply amazing.

You can’t make this stuff up, because, with the Biden administration, you don’t have to.

Unreal.

