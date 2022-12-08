The WNBA’s Brittney Griner is on her way home to the United States after being detained in a Russian prison for months, thanks to the Biden administration’s clever “negotiation” with Russia to get Griner in exchange for arms dealer and terrorist Viktor Bout, aka the Merchant of Death.

Retired Marine Paul Whelan did not factor into the trade, and so after four years of detention in Russia, he’ll remain in detention for the foreseeable future. It’s baffling and infuriating and unfortunate, as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker and defensive end Micah Parson’s indicated with his response to the news that Whelan was left behind:

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Our thoughts exactly, Micah.

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

It’s crazy to Parsons, and it should be crazy to everyone. Because the idea that returning Whelan to the United States was not a condition of the Biden administration releasing Viktor Bout to Russia is, well, crazy.

Of course, not everyone agreed with Parsons’ take on the situation:

Paul Whelan was a former marine who was given a bad conduct discharge many years prior to his arrest in Russia in 2018. The marine status has very little to do with the legal situation in Russia. — William Peluso (@william_peluso) December 8, 2022

It was a choice to get Brittany Griner or nothing. Russia wasn’t wiling to make any concessions to get Paul Whalen home. You think we should of just left Brittany? I’m confused. — Jonas Gray Sr. (@jgray_ND25) December 8, 2022

You have a voice on a platform. Use it wisely. Research before tweeting. The Marine is in for being a Spy. Prison can be expected, it comes with the territory. Brittney didn’t deserve to be there. Go Cowboys! — StillStrill (@stillstrill) December 8, 2022

Some have pointed to comments from Whelan’s family as proof that the trade was a good one:

David Whelan, Paul Whelan's brother, says: "Any time an American comes home, it's wonderful news … We do worry about what's in Paul's future. I think it's become clear that the U.S. doesn't have any concessions that Russia wants for Paul." — Jonas Gray Sr. (@jgray_ND25) December 8, 2022

Just for context https://t.co/uejGRvKMTr — C HENRY (@CHEN313) December 8, 2022

Ah, yes. Whelan’s family sounds absolutely thrilled. /s

David Whelan, brother of imprisoned Paul Whelan: "How do you continue to survive,day after day,when you know that your government has failed twice to free you from a foreign prison? I can't imagine he retains any hope that a government will negotiate his freedom at this point…" https://t.co/Skq4hwHmnQ — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) December 8, 2022

Sounds like Parsons was right to be concerned about Whelan, which is apparently a big problem for some people.

Shut up and read about it first https://t.co/44lPyAK7Gp — avalanche warning 🚨 (@morgannaanna) December 8, 2022

Well anyway, after having some time to think about it and confer with others, Parsons realized about 45 minutes later that he shouldn’t have been so quick to take issue with Paul Whelan being left behind:

Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

And to be clear, there is nothing wrong with admitting when you’ve made a mistake. But there’s definitely something with admitting you’ve made a mistake when you haven’t actually made a mistake. It’s OK to be glad that Brittney Griner is coming back home and to be angry that Paul Whelan is not, especially when you consider what the Biden administration just gave up to get Griner back.

Annnnnd the woke mob got to him. https://t.co/tfvxDJi9lk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 8, 2022

Whoever “got” to Parsons, it’s a shame that he felt the need to walk back his original thoughts and feelings.

Bro I feel you but you don’t have to apologize bc people don’t agree with everything you say. You got the freedom to say what you want and stand on what you believe. Bro if you always went back on what you say and apologize for everything you’re controlled by others. Stay real. — T_Believes (@T_Believes) December 8, 2022

