Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville has written an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he gives his party some advice on how to deal with reality, and that advice is to deny reality and engage in projection of the highest order:

Democrats, the case is clear: The Republicans, and Trump's lawless, soon-to-be-indicted ass are the reason crime is rising. Plz Dem consultants, don’t pivot, don't be whiney, own the issue and make em' pay. Read my latest @WSJopinion https://t.co/F9yBa67mZg — James Carville (@JamesCarville) May 26, 2021

From @WSJopinion: Democrats can own the crime issue and hold Republicans accountable for the crime wave they created, writes @JamesCarville https://t.co/rUlVV1M5a7 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 27, 2021

On his radio show today, Dan Bongino spotted some epic gaslighting taking place and responded accordingly:

.@dbongino SHREDS @JamesCarville for claiming Democrats are the "anti-crime" party in a gaslighting op-ed. "What M-theory-level universe, what bizarro Super Man world are you living in?!" Find your local station to listen now: https://t.co/50VOpXaqWo pic.twitter.com/ExNGfZq1xx — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) May 27, 2021

Bingo! And Bongino wasn’t alone in the epic eye rolls that Carville’s op-ed elicited:

@JamesCarville failed to reference the Obama administration that reduced police efforts and legitimized rioting, violence and vandalism. — Mike Shull (@GoMikeShull) May 27, 2021

As usual, James is keen on re-writing reality. https://t.co/BQ1C2uO0YR — Feo Amante (@FeoAmante) May 27, 2021

Absurdity knows no bounds. — finvest21 (@finvest21) May 27, 2021

Carville is stone cold nuts if he thinks the GOP started a crime wave that began last summer – https://t.co/VJKoDHsj5o — The New Majority (@NixonandIke) May 27, 2021

Chicago has a Black Democrat Mayor, Police Chief, and District Attorney, also 95% of the city council members are socialist Democrats

But according to James Carville the 58 people shot last weekend in Chicago was Trump's fault — vince langman (@LangmanVince) May 27, 2021

Hey, who are you going to believe, Dems like Carville, or your lying eyes and ears?