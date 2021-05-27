Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville has written an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he gives his party some advice on how to deal with reality, and that advice is to deny reality and engage in projection of the highest order:

On his radio show today, Dan Bongino spotted some epic gaslighting taking place and responded accordingly:

Trending

Bingo! And Bongino wasn’t alone in the epic eye rolls that Carville’s op-ed elicited:

Hey, who are you going to believe, Dems like Carville, or your lying eyes and ears?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsJames Carvillerepublicanswall street journal