From the time Elon Musk bought Twitter he listed a number one priority for the social media platform:

Can we take a moment & thank @elonmusk for ridding Twitter of child pornography & child trafficking hashtags? Of all the battles he’s fighting, this is the most important. Think about how many little children he’s saving from sexual abuse, exploitation & torture. I could cry. 🙏🏼 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 21, 2022

This will forever be our top priority — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

Fast forward to today when Musk responded to a resignation letter from a former Twitter employee on the “Trust & Safety Council.” In the letter, it’s claimed that the “safety and well-being of Twitter’s users are on the decline” since Musk took over the company:

You all belong in jail. https://t.co/myTZtHcuXR — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 9, 2022

Musk responded this way:

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey then offered up a three-word fact-check:

this is false. — jack (@jack) December 9, 2022

Dorsey probably should have just kept that to himself:

No, it is not. When Ella Irwin, who now runs Trust & Safety, joined Twitter earlier this year, almost no one was working on child safety. She raised this with Ned & Parag, but they rejected her staffing request. I made it top priority immediately.@ellagirwin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

You’d think former Twitter employees would be hesitant to make claims knowing that Musk can and will publicize the receipts if necessary.

Every person complicit in making this a weak area within this company should have their reputation and legacies destroyed. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 9, 2022

100%. — Steve with a PH (@SteveWith_a_PH) December 9, 2022

Twitter was more worried about censoring people opposing child porn than actually censoring child porn. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2022



There seems to be a bit of “I knew nothing about what was going on but I knew everything about what was going on” among some former Twitter execs and others:

Jack wants to say he was entirely unaware of what was going on while he was there, yet was pretty quick to call this "false"… Hmm. Just a little sus. — Orange Pilled (@Orange_Pilled) December 9, 2022

Weird, right?

Doing good work in stopping the abuse of children. pic.twitter.com/JgjAjOZGHH — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 9, 2022

We’ll close it out here. We already know that Dr. Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter, and Democrat activists also just keep popping up:

Just FYI, Lesley Podesta (resigning as listed in this Tweet from Twitter) is John Podesta's niece (Democrat deputy chief of staff). — Sour Patch Lyds 🍥🍥 (@sourpatchlyds) December 9, 2022

Small world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

John Podesta was of course the chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Small world indeed!

***

Related:

Elon Musk confirms the ‘election interference’ calls were coming from inside the Twitter house

Adam Schiff’s lame attempt at firing back at Elon Musk for BUSTING him in hate-speech lie backfires

Elton John tells everybody that this is his Twitter swan song, thanks to Elon Musk sanctioning misinfo

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!