Last month Dr. Anthony Fauci sat for a seven-hour deposition by two Republican attorneys general. Earlier today Missouri Attorney General (and now senator-elect) shared some tidbits from the full transcript of Fauci’s deposition.

However, there’s one other line of questioning that deserves a closer look, and that’s what Fauci’s daughter was doing for a living until about a year ago:

Another nugget — Anthony Fauci’s daughter worked at @twitter. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

Dr. Fauci's daughter worked at @Twitter until about a year ago… https://t.co/KLetVIxfjn — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2022

Because of course https://t.co/FAXKpuokgw — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 6, 2022

From the deposition transcript:

Q. Like, do you have acquaintances, people that you know, who work at social media platforms?

A. Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer for Twitter was my daughter.

Q. Oh, your daughter worked for Twitter?

A. She used to, yes.

Q. Did you ever — when she was working at Twitter, did you ever discuss with her the content of stuff posted on social media platforms?

A. No.

Q. Did you ever discuss with her the origins of the virus or concerns about the origins of the virus?

A. No, she has no interest in that.

Q. Was she — what was her role in Twitter?

A. I believe she was a software engineer.

Q. Does she still work at Twitter?

A. No.

Q. When did she stop?

A. Over a year ago.

The daughter of Anthony Fauci has “no interest” in the origins of Covid? Okaaaayyy.

But what’s she doing now?

Update. Dr. Fauci's daughter, Allison Fauci, no longer works for Twitter. She left the company last year and now works at the Soros-backed Empower Project focused on getting BIPOC & young people to vote for progressive Democrats. https://t.co/N5xy8PD70P H/T @amuse https://t.co/xRfIhyB1NX — Judianna (@Judianna) December 5, 2022

Ah… how NOT shocking.

Hey, maybe Fauci’s daughter’s job at Twitter was a coincidence and never had any bearing on what was and wasn’t allowed on the platform. But some of these people sure do seem to be really good at giving everybody else reasons to be suspicious.

