Last month Dr. Anthony Fauci sat for a seven-hour deposition by two Republican attorneys general. Earlier today Missouri Attorney General (and now senator-elect) shared some tidbits from the full transcript of Fauci’s deposition.

However, there’s one other line of questioning that deserves a closer look, and that’s what Fauci’s daughter was doing for a living until about a year ago:

Nothing to see here!

From the deposition transcript:

***

Q. Like, do you have acquaintances, people that you know, who work at social media platforms?

A. Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer for Twitter was my daughter.

Q. Oh, your daughter worked for Twitter?

A. She used to, yes.

Q. Did you ever — when she was working at Twitter, did you ever discuss with her the content of stuff posted on social media platforms?

A. No.

Q. Did you ever discuss with her the origins of the virus or concerns about the origins of the virus?

A. No, she has no interest in that.

Q. Was she — what was her role in Twitter?

A. I believe she was a software engineer.

Q. Does she still work at Twitter?

A. No.

Q. When did she stop?

A. Over a year ago.

***

The daughter of Anthony Fauci has “no interest” in the origins of Covid? Okaaaayyy.

But what’s she doing now?

Ah… how NOT shocking.

Hey, maybe Fauci’s daughter’s job at Twitter was a coincidence and never had any bearing on what was and wasn’t allowed on the platform. But some of these people sure do seem to be really good at giving everybody else reasons to be suspicious.

***

***

