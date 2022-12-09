The holidays are coming up and the Biden administration’s medical team, joined by first lady Jill Biden, are advising everybody to just enjoy time with family and friends.

Just kidding!

You shouldn’t enjoy anything unless you’ve had all the shots and boosters:

NOW – Jill Biden: "The most important thing you can do to prepare for your holidays is to get your updated COVID vaccine."pic.twitter.com/GLZxjBk1nQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 9, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci also encouraged everybody to heed the advice of “Dr. Biden”:

Fauci is now quoting “Doctor Biden” for medical advice pic.twitter.com/6T3LjQSqbi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2022

It’s like Groundhog Day with these same people, year after year. And besides, this is just strange:

Jill Biden urges Americans to get another booster before Christmas “Your president and I care about you and want to make sure you stay healthy” pic.twitter.com/Icctnw0MyT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2022

Huh. If the Biden WH was trying to make that have the feel of a cult video, what would they do any differently?

Oh, for heaven’s sake! Shouldn’t this come as it’s a “Sponsored By” disclosure? https://t.co/if9j5P5sWG — Leslie Banks (@LeslieBanksUSA) December 9, 2022

I guess they haven't met the threshold that Pfizer set to get the Christmas bonus yet https://t.co/AATY82pMXI — MelanieThe BarnOwl (@MelOwl5) December 9, 2022

Also, perhaps Fauci can remind us where Jill Biden went to medical school.

Jill Biden isn't even a doctor. What a joke. https://t.co/HulVtek3MN — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) December 9, 2022

Dr. Biden is not a real doctor. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/s7rWsIp4HG — Ohio Sentry (@OhioSentry) December 9, 2022

There really should be a disclaimer on the screen whenever Fauci (or anybody else) tries to pass off “Dr. Biden” as a medical expert.

Fauci previously advised everybody to “avoid congregate settings” for the holidays:

What are the risks this holiday season with the trifecta of COVID-19, flu, and RSV going around? “The risk depends on what your status of vaccination is,” Dr. Fauci explains. For RSV specifically, which has no vaccine, the best thing you can do is “avoid congregate settings.” pic.twitter.com/XgT0xApeLY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 27, 2022

Can this insufferable bureaucrat just retire already?

***

Related:

Worth noting from Dr. Fauci’s deposition: Guess where his daughter worked until a year ago

Mo. AG Eric Schmitt has some takeaways from the full transcript of Dr. Fauci’s deposition; UPDATED

Dr. Fauci asked if China’s draconian lockdowns are ‘scientific and effective’ (his answer…YIKES)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!