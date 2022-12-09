The holidays are coming up and the Biden administration’s medical team, joined by first lady Jill Biden, are advising everybody to just enjoy time with family and friends.

Just kidding!

You shouldn’t enjoy anything unless you’ve had all the shots and boosters:

Dr. Anthony Fauci also encouraged everybody to heed the advice of “Dr. Biden”:

It’s like Groundhog Day with these same people, year after year. And besides, this is just strange:

Huh. If the Biden WH was trying to make that have the feel of a cult video, what would they do any differently?

Also, perhaps Fauci can remind us where Jill Biden went to medical school.

There really should be a disclaimer on the screen whenever Fauci (or anybody else) tries to pass off “Dr. Biden” as a medical expert.

Fauci previously advised everybody to “avoid congregate settings” for the holidays:

Can this insufferable bureaucrat just retire already?

