China’s draconian Covid lockdowns have led to some horrific scenes in that country:

Lockdowns in China combined with other factors have caused people to take to the streets in protest. As China’s government cracks down on what some are calling “anti-lockdown” protesters (they’re actually pro-freedom), the Biden White House has put out a statement that’s weaker than a mixed drink at a chain restaurant:

“Weak sauce” detected!

Trending

It doesn’t help that the White House’s medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was quite a fan of China’s “zero Covid” approach (that ironically never leads to zero Covid). But of course what’s happening in China isn’t really about containing Covid:

The last time Biden met with Xi he never even mentioned Covid or the need to investigate where/how it originated, which Xi no doubt appreciated.

***

Related:

Guess who Dr. Fauci blames for China covering up where/how Covid originated

After meeting with China’s Xi, Biden had some HARSH criticism (of Republicans in the US)

Guess what was NOT mentioned during Biden’s 3 hour meeting with China’s president

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chairman XiChinaCOVID LockdownsCOVID-19Dr. FauciJoe BidenWhite HouseZERO COVID