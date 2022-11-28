China’s draconian Covid lockdowns have led to some horrific scenes in that country:

Families in a hi-rise in China were locked into their apartments as their building caught fire. Urumqi, in Xinjiang Province They burned alive as they couldn't escape and no one could get to them in time This is directly on the CCP and Xi's Zero-Covid lockdown strategy pic.twitter.com/AWQ4oJA7Qg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2022

Lockdowns in China combined with other factors have caused people to take to the streets in protest. As China’s government cracks down on what some are calling “anti-lockdown” protesters (they’re actually pro-freedom), the Biden White House has put out a statement that’s weaker than a mixed drink at a chain restaurant:

New White House statement on the protests in China: “We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC,” a National Security Council spokesperson says. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4yOBcb8PKL — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 28, 2022

“Weak sauce” detected!

What utter weak sauce https://t.co/HhQ0Mxm1Yg — MJ (@futuredci) November 28, 2022

Pathetic Statement from the Biden Admin. We should be a beacon for freedom across the world. https://t.co/XeuXBvZ5GT — Lucca Ruggieri 🇺🇸 (@lucca_ruggieri) November 28, 2022

Once upon a time, America was the beacon for freedom around the world. Now, apparently, we're scared of being that beacon if it means annoying China. Quite pathetic, honestly. https://t.co/Urekcc1MQc — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) November 28, 2022

It doesn’t help that the White House’s medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was quite a fan of China’s “zero Covid” approach (that ironically never leads to zero Covid). But of course what’s happening in China isn’t really about containing Covid:

This statement is trash. Sure, Zero COVID is dumb policy. But the policy reflects the goal of the Chinese Communist Party, which is absolute government control. The real problem here is the totalitarian regime that murders dissidents and enslaves its citizens. Let’s be clear. https://t.co/QvyqTqbUU0 — Jason Emert 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@JasonEmert) November 28, 2022

Weak statement from @POTUS, alas, and a bit misleading. China's protestors are upset about lockdowns, yes, but also authoritarianism, a terrible economy, rampant corruption. The protests aren't just about COVID. https://t.co/3WZ9jObZyG — Mary Kissel (@marykissel) November 28, 2022

Biden administration tip-toe messaging on #ChinaProtests with one eye on the G20 Biden-Xi meeting attempt at a relationship reset earlier this month. https://t.co/csIqMsx9gx — Phelim Kine “老 康“ (@PhelimKine) November 28, 2022

The last time Biden met with Xi he never even mentioned Covid or the need to investigate where/how it originated, which Xi no doubt appreciated.

***

Related:

Guess who Dr. Fauci blames for China covering up where/how Covid originated

After meeting with China’s Xi, Biden had some HARSH criticism (of Republicans in the US)

Guess what was NOT mentioned during Biden’s 3 hour meeting with China’s president

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!