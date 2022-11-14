President Biden met with China’s President Xi Jinping in Indonesia for about three hours, and reportedly Covid-19 was never even discussed. Biden had this to say about the meeting afterward:

Biden’s rhetoric about the PRC and Xi was on the soft side, but when it comes to U.S. Republicans Biden let the criticism fly and did a bit of election boasting:

Maybe bashing political opponents in the U.S. while overseas is something Biden learned from Barack Obama.

Trending

Totally on-brand for the leader of the Democrats!

During Biden’s meeting with Xi everybody except the U.S. president and his Chinese counterpart was masked. Ah, “science”!

They’re never impeded by reality — let’s put it that way.

About those big wins for Democrats…

Biden’s handlers probably told him there was a “blue wave” and he’s now running with it.

***

Related:

Guess what was NOT mentioned during Biden’s 3 hour meeting with China’s president

Appeals court agrees with federal judge & halts Biden’s unilateral student loan ‘cancellation’

Biden attends summit in Cambodia, thanks Colombia for hosting it

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaJoe BidenrepublicansXi Jinping