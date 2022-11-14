President Biden met with China’s President Xi Jinping in Indonesia for about three hours, and reportedly Covid-19 was never even discussed. Biden had this to say about the meeting afterward:

Biden reiterates that China isn't an adversary or an enemy but merely someone the U.S. will "responsibly" "compete" against "vigorously" while making sure both countries are "abid[ing] by the international rules of the road." pic.twitter.com/RGlNShKEo3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 14, 2022

Biden’s rhetoric about the PRC and Xi was on the soft side, but when it comes to U.S. Republicans Biden let the criticism fly and did a bit of election boasting:

Biden opens his remarks after a day meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping by saying Democrats winning proved "the strength and resilience of the American democracy" & that "there was a strong rejection of" Republicans, who believe in "political violence & voter intimidation" pic.twitter.com/xiKunEoX9t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 14, 2022

Maybe bashing political opponents in the U.S. while overseas is something Biden learned from Barack Obama.

He just can't help but spread a few lies and a little hate for fellow Americans even while overseas. https://t.co/4lHCjul3BD — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) November 14, 2022

Did he really just trash half of Americans in front of China while ignoring the years of violence committed by Democrats? https://t.co/NLgKCfjmkV — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) November 14, 2022

Totally on-brand for the leader of the Democrats!

Also noticed he said he has a cold, yet is snoozing global leaders without a mask…must be more fake bullshizzle — David Scott (@davescottreal) November 14, 2022

During Biden’s meeting with Xi everybody except the U.S. president and his Chinese counterpart was masked. Ah, “science”!

This guy and his media allies will say literally anything. — RhymesLikeDimes (@rhymeslykedimes) November 14, 2022

They’re never impeded by reality — let’s put it that way.

Is he speaking at a Bass Pro Shop? — leanhombre (@leanhombre) November 14, 2022

About those big wins for Democrats…

Democrats didn’t win. — Pork Chops & Apple Sauce 🐺 (@occhipig) November 14, 2022

Democrats lost control of Congress. — Jon Conner (@JonConn65769672) November 14, 2022

The Democrats lost the House but ok https://t.co/sM5nftz8Wb — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 14, 2022

Technically more people voted for Republicans than Democrats. https://t.co/osmLdCctU4 — Becca C. (@AchtungBecca) November 14, 2022

Biden’s handlers probably told him there was a “blue wave” and he’s now running with it.

***

***

