We would attribute another Biden gaffe to jet lag but he does the same kind of things when he’s at the White House, so this now just falls under the category of the semi-new normal:

"I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia’s leadership as ASEAN chair," President @JoeBiden told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday evening local time. READ: https://t.co/ZnRFXiAT5G pic.twitter.com/v47T1dooqU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 12, 2022

Biden made the mistake twice:

President Biden has now twice referred to Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit host Cambodia as Colombia, including Saturday during remarks opening the talks. “It was an honor to host at the White House in May, and now that we are back together in Cambodia,” Biden said as he opened the talks. “I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made. I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia’s leadership as ASEAN chair.” This mirrored an earlier gaffe made just before departing for the meeting, when he told the press he was “heading over to Colombia” before correcting himself.

Biden should make sure the Air Force One pilot didn’t hear him say he was heading to Columbia if he doesn’t want to spend the night in Bogotá.

Totally.

“Watch me”. Dude. We are.. — BogeytheKraken (@Jack06446103) November 12, 2022

Yeah, and half the electorate smiles sweetly and says, “That’s our Uncle Joe!” — David Hein (@DavidHein9) November 12, 2022

He's in his prime.

With Fetterman at his side–he can't possibly lose in '24. https://t.co/NvmN8YzA7k — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) November 12, 2022

That would be a great team! Sorry, Kamala.

