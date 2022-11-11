Earlier this week during a press conference President Biden’s brain seemed to break down for a moment:

It looked like somebody needed to perform a forced reboot on the president.

Biden has again tripped all over himself, this time during his speech to his fellow climate change fear-mongers at the #COP27 meetings. During his speech Biden had a wrestling match with the teleprompter:

One more time for posterity!

The people in attendance didn’t really care because they heard loud and clear the parts where Biden promised to hand out tens of billions of U.S. dollars to nations all around the world.

All is well!

It’s quite a strategy.

