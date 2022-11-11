Earlier this week during a press conference President Biden’s brain seemed to break down for a moment:

It looked like somebody needed to perform a forced reboot on the president.

Biden has again tripped all over himself, this time during his speech to his fellow climate change fear-mongers at the #COP27 meetings. During his speech Biden had a wrestling match with the teleprompter:

BIDEN: “Help turbocharge the emer—the ener, the, the—excuse me—turbocharge the emerging global clean ener—clean energy economy.” “I was reading their quote. Sorry.” pic.twitter.com/3XFbJN9BqU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2022

The people in attendance didn’t really care because they heard loud and clear the parts where Biden promised to hand out tens of billions of U.S. dollars to nations all around the world.

He almost malfunctioned there. Might be time for a firmware update. — TitletownMatt (@TitletownMatt) November 11, 2022

Such strength on the global stage. https://t.co/1PUfCuQyeA — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) November 11, 2022

Tired: This is fine Wired: No, really. This is fine. https://t.co/lkJ1Ig3gId — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) November 11, 2022

All is well!

Kind of brilliant how dems elected a literal vegetable from Pennsylvania to the Senate which renders any criticism of Biden's mental acuity moot. https://t.co/ET6jZkD5J6 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 11, 2022

It’s quite a strategy.

