Because climate change caused by fossil fuel emissions is such an existential emergency for humanity, President Biden fired up Air Force One and jetted to Egypt for the United Nations’ COP27 conference. At some point we’ll try and get a final count on how many private jets were used to attend this year’s climate conference. The air smells cleaner already, doesn’t it?

During Biden’s address, his remarks were briefly interrupted by… something. What in the world is this?

What the hell just happened in the audience at Biden's speech lmfao pic.twitter.com/OB2NKL9k7A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 11, 2022

The look on Biden’s face…

"…Am I the only one who heard that?" https://t.co/bRQOiP7qPX — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2022

Maybe it was just some rich climate change alarmists celebrating how many more millions (or billions) they expect to rake in from their shams with help from this president.

The Squad went with him? — Suze (@suze109) November 11, 2022

Sounds like the climate change animals mating call, — Jonny Z (@JonnyAtTheShore) November 11, 2022

Actually the interruption was a “howl” from some activists:

Toward the end of his speech, a loud shout was heard from the back of the room, where a group of people were holding a sign expressing opposition to fossil fuels. The president briefly paused his remarks, waited for the interruption to cease, and then continued.

Biden has also expressed opposition to fossil fuels, so why are they interrupting an ally like him?

