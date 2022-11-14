President Biden met with China President Xi Jinping in Indonesia today:

Biden and Xi then had talks for three-plus hours:

BALI, Indonesia — In their first face-to-face meeting as top leaders, President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signaled an openness on Monday to repairing a bilateral relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in half a century, amid tensions over Taiwan, technology, the war in Ukraine and starkly divergent visions of the global order.

“I look forward to working with you, Mr. President, to bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of health and stable development for the benefit of our two countries and the world as a whole,” Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden at the start of their summit in Indonesia. Mr. Biden said it was important to “manage our differences” and “prevent competition from becoming conflict.”

During the meeting, guess what topic wasn’t discussed…

That’s incredible, but we can’t really say we’re shocked to find that out.

The subject of Covid didn’t arise at Biden’s post-meeting press conference either.

During the meeting, everybody except Biden and Xi was masked but obviously nobody cared to bring up that particular elephant in the room:

Fentanyl was reportedly not discussed either.

