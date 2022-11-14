President Biden met with China President Xi Jinping in Indonesia today:

BREAKING: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet ahead of the G-20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the US and China since before the Covid-19 pandemic https://t.co/iHKU2XijYT pic.twitter.com/WcIc08rqSF — Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2022

Today, I met with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. We discussed our responsibility to prevent the competition between our countries from veering into conflict and finding ways to work together on shared challenges that affect the international community. pic.twitter.com/ufneHdcyCF — President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2022

Biden and Xi then had talks for three-plus hours:

BALI, Indonesia — In their first face-to-face meeting as top leaders, President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signaled an openness on Monday to repairing a bilateral relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in half a century, amid tensions over Taiwan, technology, the war in Ukraine and starkly divergent visions of the global order. “I look forward to working with you, Mr. President, to bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of health and stable development for the benefit of our two countries and the world as a whole,” Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden at the start of their summit in Indonesia. Mr. Biden said it was important to “manage our differences” and “prevent competition from becoming conflict.”

During the meeting, guess what topic wasn’t discussed…

Remarkable. Not one mention of coronavirus in Xi and Biden's opening remarks at their first in-person meeting in five years. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 14, 2022

That’s incredible, but we can’t really say we’re shocked to find that out.

Wow. No mention of the pandemic in the U.S. readout of the Biden-Xi meeting either pic.twitter.com/805dJUG4Mq — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 14, 2022

White House readout of Biden meeting w/ Xi says Biden “raised concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, & Hong Kong, & human rights”, & “on Taiwan, he laid out in detail that our one China policy has not changed.” No mention of Biden pressing Xi on the origins of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/9tFQaIMSS1 — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) November 14, 2022

The subject of Covid didn’t arise at Biden’s post-meeting press conference either.

During the meeting, everybody except Biden and Xi was masked but obviously nobody cared to bring up that particular elephant in the room:

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation. pic.twitter.com/2ouY0Bj3Wj — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 14, 2022

Fentanyl was reportedly not discussed either.

