Earlier we told you about an article in The Atlantic that is a call to declare “pandemic amnesty” and forgive and forget when it comes to those who got Covid so very wrong:

Here’s the conclusion of that particular hot take:

The standard saying is that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. But dwelling on the mistakes of history can lead to a repetitive doom loop as well. Let’s acknowledge that we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty, and then try to work together to build back and move forward.

So, in other words, no accountability for those who ruined lives and educations under the guise of “health” as cover for forwarding political agendas? American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten sure likes the sound of that:

Why are we not surprised?

because you’re the person who would benefit the most from people “just moving on?” https://t.co/IbUk9r8ZKi — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 31, 2022

Yeah… she’d sure appreciate it.

Of course you do, @rweingarten.

It’s always the people who screw over everybody else who, when they start to feel the tide turning against them, say, “Hey, can’t we just let bygones be bygones?” Short answer: No https://t.co/0C2FRe2Zte — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) October 31, 2022

Yeah, the next Congress looks pretty rough for y’all. https://t.co/UgJmBlmItk — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) October 31, 2022

They know what’s likely to happen in the upcoming midterm election, which is why Dr. Fauci will be retiring soon.

The ratio will make history https://t.co/NN40yKhW0u — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 31, 2022

Here’s a request for Elon Musk to get rid of the “disable replies” feature:

Please Elon get rid of this ridiculous feature so we can drag them. pic.twitter.com/8zPW8AmcXH — David Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) October 31, 2022

And yet Weingarten’s still getting ratioed in her own special way:

Look at the ratio on this tweet. The raw power and elegance of its numbers. Getting absolutely blown away and roasted in the QTs. A thing of beauty. https://t.co/ongwrV9bhC pic.twitter.com/CMnPIQrypi — Muscle Sultan of Abu Dhabi (@MECCA_velli) October 31, 2022

***

Related:

Speaker at Mich. Gov. Whitmer rally shows her campaign is ‘tone-deaf or gaslight trolling’

Randi Weingarten’s greatest hits: Everybody hurts sometimes

Here’s the latest on US student test scores while AFT President Randi Weingarten assesses education in Ukraine

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!