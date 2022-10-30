Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a rally yesterday, and the headlining speaker was Barack Obama. Earlier in the event, the governor was introduced by the head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, who brought some serious BS along with her:

There’s a record-setting amount of audacity there. Let’s start here:

The Dems did such a great job handling the education of Michigan kids during the pandemic that Whitmer’s lying about how long schools were shut down. If Whitmer and Weingarten think they can just gaslight their way out of it they are sorely mistaken.

Yes, hopefully!

Maybe a little of both?

The blame game on inflation is also infuriating:

And then blame Republicans and businesses for the negative economic consequences of their own actions. The unmitigated gall.

A week from Tuesday we’ll find out just how much that donation was.

***

***

