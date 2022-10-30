Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a rally yesterday, and the headlining speaker was Barack Obama. Earlier in the event, the governor was introduced by the head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, who brought some serious BS along with her:

.@rweingarten: These elections come down to whose side we’re on. And I want you to think of problem solvers versus problem makers. Who’s tackling the issues that keep families up at night? Who’s investing in schools? Who’s protecting democracy? #AFTvotes pic.twitter.com/YiHoKkpxMt — AFT (@AFTunion) October 29, 2022

.@rweingarten: On the other side, who’s stirring up fear, banning books, rolling back rights, and gouging consumers at the pump while they make massive profits. Big Oil is giving to Republican lawmakers who allow them to keep price gouging. #AFTvotes — AFT (@AFTunion) October 29, 2022

There’s a record-setting amount of audacity there. Let’s start here:

Wow Michigan Dems brought out Randi Weingarten to open for Gretchen Whitmer. They are actually running on their record of lockdowns and historic learning loss. https://t.co/gIC3eWts3I — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2022

Imagine how gigantic the teachers union campaign contributions have to be for these Dems to share a stage with the grim reaper of school closures. An entire generation of kids is suffering through learning loss and mental health challenges in part due to @rweingarten. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2022

The Dems did such a great job handling the education of Michigan kids during the pandemic that Whitmer’s lying about how long schools were shut down. If Whitmer and Weingarten think they can just gaslight their way out of it they are sorely mistaken.

Oh wow, are they actually going w/ the same playbook they used in Virginia? Yikes. — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) October 30, 2022

Randi hurt McAuliffe, bigly. — 👻The🐰F🎃🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 30, 2022

Well, hopefully she helps Whitmer as much as she did McAuliffe here in Va. — Beach Dogs (@dlwjr6) October 30, 2022

Yes, hopefully!

I can’t manifest anything else, but I think I’m manifesting this. https://t.co/U3VZemeeIP — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 30, 2022

Tone deaf or gaslight trolling? — Jim Chadwick (@JimChadwick2020) October 30, 2022

Maybe a little of both?

The blame game on inflation is also infuriating:

They literally drove the policy on shutting down schools, resulting in unimaginable learning loss. They championed the undemocratic, unlawful, and inflationary actions of executive overreach in student loan debt transfer from the affluent to the taxpayers. What tosh. https://t.co/3EtVAPuXTQ pic.twitter.com/qs0RAviXoS — Latent Development 🌐 (@Latent_Dev) October 30, 2022

And then blame Republicans and businesses for the negative economic consequences of their own actions. The unmitigated gall.

This appearance is an in-kind contribution to the GOP. — Nathan E. Yates (@NathanEYates) October 30, 2022

A week from Tuesday we’ll find out just how much that donation was.

***

***

