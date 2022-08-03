On Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul headed up a hearing on gain-of-function research:

After more than a year of waiting, we’re finally investigating gain-of-function research and the role it might have played in COVID-19. https://t.co/UDAhfqtbU9 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2022

Today I am hosting a hearing as Ranking Member of the HSGAC Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight to discuss, as our name implies, the emerging threat posed by gain of function research. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2022

Gain of function research has the potential to unleash a global pandemic that threatens the lives of millions, yet this is only the first time the issue has been discussed in a Congressional committee. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2022

Amazingly enough, it was the first Senate hearing on the topic of gain-of-function research:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is leading the first-ever congressional hearing dedicated specifically to gain-of-function research. The Wednesday hearing comes a week after the Kentucky senator sought to pass an amendment to a legislative package funding domestic semiconductor manufacturing that would have permanently banned all U.S. funding of gain-of-function research in China. Despite the amendment being agreed to in earlier versions of the package, Senate Democrats objected this time around and blocked the provision. “Gain-of-function research has historically been supported by tax dollars both domestically and internationally; as such, this hearing lies at the intersection of the subcommittee’s two primary jurisdictional responsibilities — monitoring emerging threats and conducting oversight of federal spending,” a press release from Sen. Paul’s office reads.

During the hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley had this exchange with Dr. Steven Quay, who described just how lethal the viruses that gain-of-function researchers are experimenting with can be:

Sen. Josh Hawley: "Are you concerned with the continuation and expansion of Chinese gain-of-function research?" Dr. Quay: "They were doing synthetic biology on a cloning vector of the Nipah virus, which is 60% lethal. We just experienced a 1% lethal virus…" pic.twitter.com/ydeY1Gj8OE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2022

Yikes!

That about says it all.