In September the Wall Street Journal published a column from the editorial about a looming rail strike and why it would be a “significant rebuke to Mr. Biden”:

A strike would be a significant rebuke to Mr. Biden and the Democrats, and you can bet Mr. Walsh is making that point. Mr. Biden weighed in with phone calls earlier in the week. A strike in the runup to the midterm elections would create economic disruption at the worst time for Democrats who are trying (not very credibly) to persuade Americans that the U.S. economy is in terrific shape. You’d think some $5 trillion in new spending by this Congress, much of which will fatten union bottom lines, would be enough to buy some labor peace. If not, Democrats on Capitol Hill have the power to impose another cooling off period so the two sides can negotiate without a strike. Let’s see if Democrats side with their Big Labor allies, or with the U.S. economy that needs the trains to run on time.

A few days later it was being reported that a rail strike would be averted, so the Biden White House decided it was victory lap time and rubbed the WSJ editorial board’s face in it, with a Mussolini reference thrown in to top it off:

Thanks for your concern, @wsj. To answer your question: yes, the trains are running on time. pic.twitter.com/ZpJIyFZJvL — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022

But guess what, it’s now a couple of months later and it turns out the rail strike issue isn’t settled after all and the WH’s victory lap was likely just for show ahead of the midterms:

A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group https://t.co/b0F9MFq9hn pic.twitter.com/zNIAqYoO8y — CNN (@CNN) November 24, 2022

Earlier this week, WH press secretary and her Big Book of Talking Points were asked about Biden’s involvement in the potential strike, and she claimed the president has “been directly involved”:

REPORTER: "Can you tell us how the president's been involved" in rail strike discussions? KJP: "This is the third time I'm saying he's been directly involved…I'm not gonna provide any details at this time." pic.twitter.com/ddT8Ae1SQI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2022

If Biden’s been directly involved, either somebody forgot to tell him or he’s just lying again:

Biden in Nantucket on looming rail strike: “I have not directly engaged yet” The White House press secretary said multiple times Tuesday Biden “has been directly involved.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2022

Two days ago, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is "directly involved" in negotiations to avert a massive rail strike. Today, Biden said, "I have not directly engaged yet." pic.twitter.com/g8a7u9EnyD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2022

Wow! Nobody can say the White House doesn’t have all their bases covered on this one.

Biden made the comments on Nantucket, where he’s spending the weekend at the home of one of the billionaires he always claims doesn’t pay their “fair share.”

