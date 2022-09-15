This week the Wall Street Journal editorial board published a column about the possible repercussions of what at the time was a looming rail strike. The editorial was critical of Biden and the Democrats:

A strike would be a significant rebuke to Mr. Biden and the Democrats, and you can bet Mr. Walsh is making that point. Mr. Biden weighed in with phone calls earlier in the week. A strike in the runup to the midterm elections would create economic disruption at the worst time for Democrats who are trying (not very credibly) to persuade Americans that the U.S. economy is in terrific shape. You’d think some $5 trillion in new spending by this Congress, much of which will fatten union bottom lines, would be enough to buy some labor peace. If not, Democrats on Capitol Hill have the power to impose another cooling off period so the two sides can negotiate without a strike. Let’s see if Democrats side with their Big Labor allies, or with the U.S. economy that needs the trains to run on time.

Now that the issue has been settled and there will be no strike, whoever’s tweeting today from the @POTUS account decided to try and rub it in using a photo of Biden reading the editorial, along with these words:

Thanks for your concern, @wsj. To answer your question: yes, the trains are running on time. pic.twitter.com/ZpJIyFZJvL — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022

There’s a bit of cringe there that perhaps escaped whatever White House intern wrote the tweet — or perhaps it didn’t:

I think most of America is more concerned now that you compared yourself to Benito Mussolini than we were before. https://t.co/T12aDzdE1Z — 🇵🇸🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺🇾🇪🇸🇴 (@benigma2017) September 15, 2022

very cool that the democratic president of the united states doesn’t know an infamous fascist dogwhistle https://t.co/eJtf9XxLgf — a toad (froggy) (@i_am_a_toad) September 15, 2022

Can you imagine the implosion that would have happened at CNN if Trump made a “trains are running on time” reference?

Biden should have included “the trains are running on time” in his totally unifying Philly speech not long ago. It would have fit right in.

Say what you want about the Brandon regime, but at least we gotta admit one thing: He made the trains run on time https://t.co/HzUQvFg5uO pic.twitter.com/lKHC7I31hK — Andrea 🇮🇹🇪🇺 RBG Hate Account (@ClassicalSocdem) September 15, 2022

