Today President Biden made an appearance at the Detroit Auto Show and incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was certainly not among Democrats up for election/re-election in November who fear being seen with a president with low approval:

President Biden enters Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. @gretchenwhitmer pic.twitter.com/cJNu1KMqme — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) September 14, 2022

Uh oh, Whitmer’s Dr. Fauci pillow is going to get jealous! But at least first lady Jill Biden was masked to help protect everybody else in the room from the virus.

During his speech, Biden once again gave Kamala Harris a run for her money when it comes to being the greatest orator of all time:

BIDEN: "The American people don't understand…you do it the best. It lasts the longest and, in fact, you do it with everybody." pic.twitter.com/ihar98L7Gn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

When it comes to the economy there was plenty of gaslighting on display:

Biden doesn’t even look as if he believes any of what he was reading there.

But at the end of his remarks, there was a familiar sight: Biden looking lost:

Joe Biden heads in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/it01zuOhUg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Credit where credit’s due, that was a great impression of the country under Biden’s leadership.

Reminder: A whopping 85 percent of Americans say the country is headed in the "wrong direction."https://t.co/rlafUnQNa3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Heading in the wrong direction yet again, much like the rest of the country https://t.co/wGaJvJesvN — One Voice, One Vote (@508Patriot) September 14, 2022

Metaphor alert!

That headline sums up the last 2 years — midairfortress (@midairfortress) September 14, 2022

Ugh.

***

Related:

Here are Biden & Harris’ latest contributions to tackling the existential threat caused by burning fossil fuels

Opening performance at Biden’s gaslit WH ‘celebration’ set an unintentionally fitting tone

Smitten New Jersey Democrat who got a big whiff of Joe Biden lets her followers in on exactly what he smells like

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!